TV Ratings: ‘Rent’ on Fox Puts Up Lowest Ratings Ever for Live Musical

Fox’s live staging of “Rent” on Sunday night is currently at the lowest ratings ever for a live broadcast musical.
In the overnight ratings, “Rent” averaged a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers. That is below previous last place holder, “A Christmas Story Live,” which drew a 1.5 rating and 4.5 million viewers for Fox in December 2017. It is also a far cry from the highest-rated live broadcast musical to date, NBC’s 2013 version of “Sound of Music.” That show drew a 4.6 rating and 18.6 million viewers.
The ratings come after “Rent” cast member Brennin Hunt broke his foot just hours before showtime, forcing Fox to rely on pre-taped segments of the show recorded at a dress rehearsal on Saturday night.
More to come…
