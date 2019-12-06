×

‘Reno 911!’ Revival Set at Quibi

The classic Comedy Central series “Reno 911!” is being revived at Quibi for a seventh season.

The original series ran from 2003 to 2009. Original series creators and cast members Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, and Kerri Kenney-Silver are attached to write and star in the new season. Peter Principato of Artists First will executive produce the revived series along with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. Comedy Central Productions, Comedy Central’s new studio-production arm, will produce.

“’Reno 911!’ holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for ‘re-boot goofin,'” Lennon said. “Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate. Quibi’s short format seems custom made for our show.”

The mockumentary-style show parodied the popular series “Cops” and followed the misadventures of a group of deputies working for the Reno Sheriff’s Department. “Reno 911!” was unique in that most of the dialogue was unscripted, with the cast frequently improvising their lines. A feature film, “Reno 911!: Miami,” was released in 2007.

“We are very excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most gifted multi-hyphenates in comedy, to bring more of their iconic series ‘Reno 911!’ to the world,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Comedy Central’s co-heads of original content. “Fans demanded this for a long time and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are thrilled to help answer that kind of 911 call.”

It was previously announced that Lennon had set up the comedy series “Winos” at Quibi. That show follows a misguided entrepreneur (Lennon) who moves from Silicon Valley to Napa Valley and tries to turn a run-down vineyard into a success.

Quibi is set to launch in April 2020. The service will offer subscribers access to original short-form content in a mobile-only viewing experience. The service will have two pricing tiers at launch. The first will cost $4.99 with one pre-roll ad before each video segment — a 10-second ad if the video is less than 5 minutes and a 15-second ad for 5-10 minute videos. The ad-free option will cost $7.99

“I couldn’t say it better than Sarah and Jonas, and I for one will sleep soundly knowing ‘Reno 911!’ is back on the beat keeping our streets safe once again,” said Doug Herzog of Quibi.

Lennon is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Rogers & Cowan. Garant is repped by UTA and Artists First. Kenney-Silver is repped by Gersh and Artists First. Lennon, Garant and Kenney-Silver are all repped by Jackoway Tyerman. DeVito is repped by CAA and Behr Abramson Levy, Stan Rosenfield & Associates. Shamberg and Sher are repped by CAA and Gang Tyre.

