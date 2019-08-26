Renee Zellweger Signs First-Look Deal With MGM TV

Renee Zellweger is making a bigger commitment to television.

The actress has signed an exclusive two-year, first-look deal with MGM TV. Under the new pact, Zellweger and her The Big Picture Co. producing partner Carmella Casinelli will develop new scripted projects, which Zellweger might eventually direct and star in.

“MGM is the perfect home for The Picture Co. as we look to amplify and invest in stories and storytellers,” said Zellweger and Casinelli in a joint statement. “Their existing library is rich with creative possibilities and we’re excited to embark on this new adventure together.”

Zellweger made a return to TV earlier this year as Anne Montgomery in the Netflix thriller series “What/If.” She will next be seen playing Judy Garland in upcoming feature “Judy” from British director Rupert Goold. Zellweger is repped by CAA and John Carrabino Management.

“Lindsay Sloane and I were introduced to Renee and Carmella via MGM’s Stacey Levin,” said Steve Sark, MGM president of television production and development. “We were very excited about the type of projects they were passionate about, so we decided to lock arms and do this together. On this 100th anniversary of United Artists, we are honored to welcome them to our studio’s long legacy of great storytelling.”