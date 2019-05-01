Regina King Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix

Regina King has signed a first-look deal with Netflix, Variety has learned.

The multi-year deal will see King’s banner Royal Ties produce both films and series for the streaming platform. Her sister, Reina King, will serve as head of production for the company. King and Royal Ties previously had a production deal at ABC.

“Regina King is a multi-faceted talent both behind and in front of the camera. She’s been a trailblazer for years, with boundless creativity and impeccable taste in projects, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that she will bring her formidable talents to Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer.

The news continues a stellar year for King, who won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” In terms of her prior collaboration with Netflix, King starred in the crime drama series “Seven Seconds,” which had a one-season run on the platform in 2018.

“I am beyond thrilled to join the Netflix family. They are at the top of their game and as an artist I am so excited to come play in this wonderful sandbox they have created for storytellers,” King said in a statement.