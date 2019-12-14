×
‘Reef Break’ Canceled After One Season at ABC

REEF BREAK - "Pilot" - When former thief Cat Chambers returns home to the Pacific island paradise known as The Reef, she finds herself in the center of a kidnapping, when the daughter of the island's most prominent resident goes missing. Cat's less-than-perfect past gives her an instinctive gift for understanding crime and criminals, as she becomes enmeshed in the first of many fast-paced, high-octane island adventures on the series premiere of "Reef Break," THURSDAY, JUNE 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Kane Skennar)POPPY MONTGOMERY
CREDIT: ABC

Reef Break” will not be back for a second season at ABC.

The series debuted back in June on the broadcaster and aired 13 episodes, with the finale airing on Sept. 13. It starred Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, Ray Stevenson as Jake Elliot, Desmond Chiam as Wyatt Cole, Melissa Bonne as Ana Dumont and Tamala Shelton as Petra.

It focused on Chambers, a thief-turned-fixer for the governor of a stunning and seductive Pacific Island paradise. Impulsive, reckless and irresistible, Cat’s less-than-perfect past gives her an instinctive gift for understanding crime and criminals.

Reef Break” was created by Ken Sanzel. Mark Rosner, Montgomery, Steve Pearlman, and Ruthanne Secunda served as executive producers on the series. It was produced by ABC Studios and ABC Studios International in partnership with M6.

The show failed to find a significant audience or critical acclaim with its release. In his review for Variety, Daniel D’Addario wrote:

“Unmoored from reason or shame and buoyed by its willingness to be as silly as it wants to be, the new ABC drama “Reef Break” is a wildly unserious piece of television. In that, it’s a bit refreshing — a network series that embraces its network-iness, that has absolutely no ambition beyond evoking a smile…The only thing deep about “Reef Break” is its silliness. Yet splashing in the shallows can, for those in the right temperament and in need of brain-off summer fare, have its pleasures too.”

