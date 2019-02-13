Reed Morano-Directed ‘The Power’ Gets Greenlight at Amazon

Amazon Studios has ordered 10-part thriller drama series “The Power,” based on the book by Naomi Alderman. Reed Morano of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is attached to direct the series, which will go into production this year.

In “The Power,” teen girls the world over suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will, and “evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.” Alderman’s book won the 2017 Bailey Women’s Prize for Fiction, was longlisted for the 2017 Orwell Prize, and made President Barack Obama’s list of favorite books that year.

“Naomi’s story is like nothing I’ve seen and made me feel things so viscerally that I have honestly never felt,” said Morano in a statement. “I cannot wait to dig deep with Naomi, Sister Pictures, and Amazon Studios into this profound and masterful vision of the complex dynamics of our world reversed.”

The show will be produced by Sister Pictures and executive produced by Jane Featherstone, Naomi de Pear, Naomi Alderman and Reed Morano. Tim Bricknell will produce the series. The latest UK Prime Orignal drama to go into production, “The Power” will debut on Amazon Prime Video globally.

“The Power is a timely, provocative series that will powerfully resonate with the book’s passionate fans worldwide,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re delighted to be working with renowned writer Naomi Alderman, the talented team at Sister Pictures led by Jane Featherstone and the visionary Reed Morano, to bring this thrilling, multi layered series to our Prime Video members around the world.”

Alderman said she is “thrilled beyond words” that “The Power” will be broadcast internationally by Amazon.

“Jennifer Salke and her team have had a huge and obvious passion for the project from the very first meeting – as well as a vision for how the show can reach the widest possible audience,” said Alderman. “The story is a global one, about the lives of women and men everywhere in the world, so I’m hugely excited that The Power will be sparking conversation and debate essentially… everywhere. We’re going to make something revolutionary and, dare I say it, electrifying.”