×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Reality TV Chiefs Discuss Controlling IP and Finding Successful Formats

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
TV Summit
CREDIT: Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock

Several top unscripted TV executives and producers descended on the Variety TV Summit Wednesday to break down how the genre has impact the entertainment business.

Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, said having successful formats is clearly a good thing, but it does come with drawbacks from an economic point of view. He explained that finding and pushing new IP is essential for moving the cultural conversation forward as well as ensuring a strong bottom line.

“One of the things we need to be aware of is that the deals that were done on shows 10, 15 years ago are not the deals that you do now,” Wade told Variety’s Michael Schneider. “To move forward as a media company, we do need to start controlling more IP. At Fox we’ve started our own production entity and the reason for that is simple economics.”

ABC Entertainment’s senior vice president of alternative series, specials and late-night programming Rob Mills went into ABC’s recent crop of revivals of hit unscripted shows like “Match Game,” “The Gong Show” and most recently “Press Your Luck.” Mills said the trend started “accidentally” after the network hit it big with “Celebrity Family Feud” with Steve Harvey and from there it was a “natural evolution.”

Related

“You see it certainly in both features and TV that nostalgia is really playing again, whether it’s true reboots of things or something like ‘Stranger Things’ that just feels like it existed 30 years ago,” he said. “This was certainly the same category. ‘Press Your Luck’ was right in that ’80s wheelhouse of people saying, ‘I miss that show.'”

One thing all of the panelists agreed on was the importance of co-viewing. Digital cable and satellite television network UPtv is focused on finding uplifting programming that the whole family can enjoy, according to the network’s executive vice president and general manager Amy Winter.

“We have researched an audience that we call ‘upsiders,'” Winter said. “There’s about 40 million people. We’ve talked to 16,000 of them. What they’re saying is they really want something they can feel good about watching and they’re not seeing enough of it. We made a promise to our viewers that through our reality programs, through our movies that we make, through the acquired shows that we get we will commit to feel-great content that you can share with your family.”

Leading unscripted producer Arthur Smith of A. Smith and Co. currently produces long-running unscripted hits like Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” and “American Ninja Warrior” for NBC, but said he understands such shows need to evolve to stay relevant.

“The genre has evolved and it continues to evolve,” he said. “It’s not only in terms of what the programs are but how we produce them. We’ve been doing ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ for a long time…but the show is different. It’s a little more raw, less produced. Gordon still has his edge. He’s still Gordon Ramsay. But it’s not like the way it was. The genre has evolved and we have to keep listening to the audience and understand what’s going on around the world.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More TV

  • Pennyworth Jack Bannon

    TV News Roundup: Epix Drops Official 'Pennyworth' Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Epix releases the official trailer for “Pennyworth” and LaLa Anthony will guest star in ABC’s “Reef Break.” FIRST LOOKS Epix has released the official trailer for “Pennyworth,” a drama focused on the origins of Bruce Wayne’s iconic butler Alfred Pennyworth, played by Jack Bannon. Premiering on July 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the series shows Batman’s father [...]

  • Elizabeth Debicki

    Elizabeth Debicki Talks About Being Supported by Other Women in Hollywood

    Elizabeth Debicki is looking to the future — which makes sense, since she was named Women in Film and Max Mara’s “Face of the Future” for 2019. “No pressure,” Debicki laughed when Variety asked the actress about the honor on the red carpet. “It means a great deal. I have always deeply respected the work [...]

  • TV Summit

    Reality TV Chiefs Discuss Controlling IP and Finding Successful Formats

    Several top unscripted TV executives and producers descended on the Variety TV Summit Wednesday to break down how the genre has impact the entertainment business. Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, said having successful formats is clearly a good thing, but it does come with drawbacks from an economic point of [...]

  • Jason Flick, Christy Tanner, Erin McPherson

    Verizon, UCP and CBS News Digital Bosses Discuss the Pros and Cons of Streamer Expansion

    As the amount of streaming platforms entering the market multiplies, the risk of consumers getting lost in the rush increases, according to Universal Content Productions and Wilshire Studios president Dawn Olmstead. At Variety‘s TV Summit, Olmstead spoke on a panel about how streamers are taking over the business and the impacts they are having on content [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Prepping for Film-TV Contract Negotiations

    Leaders of SAG-AFTRA have launched the process of crafting a proposal for a successor deal to its master contract covering feature film and primetime television. The first meetings were held in recent days and more than a dozen members-only “wages and working conditions” meetings were held Wednesday at offices of the performers union in Atlanta, [...]

  • Younger Season 2 finale

    'Younger' Season 6: 'The Entire World Has Been Flipped Upside Down'

    When “Younger” returns for its sixth season, everything will look a lot different. The hip wardrobe and sets will remain the same, but the people inhabiting those chic spaces will be navigating completely new territory. For starters, Charles (Peter Hermann) and Liza (Sutton Foster) are finally an out-and-proud couple that can exist together in the [...]

  • WGA East Unveils Made in NY

    WGA East Unveils Made in NY Writers Room Fellows for 2019

    The WGA East and various New York City agencies have unveiled the 10 writers selected to take part in the second “Made in NY Writers Room” program designed to open doors to writers from backgrounds that are underrepresented in mainstream entertainment. The program is a partnership of the guild and the Mayor’s Office of Media [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad