Ray Romano Joins HBO Max Comedy Series ‘Made for Love’

Ray Romano will star opposite Cristin Milioti in the upcoming HBO Max comedy series “Made for Love.”

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. Milioti will play Hazel Green, a woman who escapes her marriage to Byron Gogol, a sociopathic-trending tech billionaire, after he implants a chip in her head. The chip allows Byron unprecedented access to Hazel’s brain as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father and his sex doll.

Romano will play Hazel’s father, Herbert Green. Described as a widower and retired con man, he shuns relationships due to a fear of loss. Herbert is set to live out his final years on a remote desert ranch as a shut-in with his synthetic partner Diane—a high-end, ultra-realistic sex doll. But when Hazel—his only child—unexpectedly arrives on his doorstep fearing for her life, he’s forced to reckon with internal regrets and take action in ways he’d never imagined.

Romano currently stars in the Epix series “Get Shorty” alongside Chris O’Dowd, with that show recently wrapping its third season. Romano is best known for his starring role in the CBS sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond,” which ran for nine seasons and over 200 episodes. Romano won the Emmy for best actor in a comedy in 2002 for his work on the series. The series itself won best comedy series both in 2005 and 2003. He would go on to team with “Everybody Loves Raymond” writer and producer Mike Royce on the TNT series “Men of a Certain Age.”

He is repped by ICM Partners, The Conservation Company, and Rogers & Cowan.

“Made for Love” is being adapted for the screen by series showrunner Patrick Somerville. S.J. Clarkson is attached to direct and executive produce. Nutting, Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, and Dean Bakopoulos will also executive produce. Paramount Television will produce.

HBO Max is slated to launch in spring 2020. The streaming service will offer legacy content such as “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory” in addition to originals. Among the other originals already announced is a “Gremlins” animated series, “Americanah” from Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira, and “Tokyo Vice” starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe.