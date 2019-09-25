×

Ray Romano Joins HBO Max Comedy Series ‘Made for Love’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ray Romano
CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ray Romano will star opposite Cristin Milioti in the upcoming HBO Max comedy series “Made for Love.”

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. Milioti will play Hazel Green, a woman who escapes her marriage to Byron Gogol, a sociopathic-trending tech billionaire, after he implants a chip in her head. The chip allows Byron unprecedented access to Hazel’s brain as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father and his sex doll.

Romano will play Hazel’s father, Herbert Green. Described as a widower and retired con man, he shuns relationships due to a fear of loss. Herbert is set to live out his final years on a remote desert ranch as a shut-in with his synthetic partner Diane—a high-end, ultra-realistic sex doll. But when Hazel—his only child—unexpectedly arrives on his doorstep fearing for her life, he’s forced to reckon with internal regrets and take action in ways he’d never imagined.

Related

Romano currently stars in the Epix series “Get Shorty” alongside Chris O’Dowd, with that show recently wrapping its third season. Romano is best known for his starring role in the CBS sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond,” which ran for nine seasons and over 200 episodes. Romano won the Emmy for best actor in a comedy in 2002 for his work on the series. The series itself won best comedy series both in 2005 and 2003. He would go on to team with “Everybody Loves Raymond” writer and producer Mike Royce on the TNT series “Men of a Certain Age.”

He is repped by ICM Partners, The Conservation Company, and Rogers & Cowan.

Made for Love” is being adapted for the screen by series showrunner Patrick Somerville. S.J. Clarkson is attached to direct and executive produce. Nutting, Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, and Dean Bakopoulos will also executive produce. Paramount Television will produce.

HBO Max is slated to launch in spring 2020. The streaming service will offer legacy content such as “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory” in addition to originals. Among the other originals already announced is a “Gremlins” animated series, “Americanah” from Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira, and “Tokyo Vice” starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Jharrel Jerome accepts the award for

    Variety's TV Critics Break Down the Highs and Lows of 2019 Emmys

    It may have been a listless ceremony, but the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards picked up steam as a bevy of surprise winners came to dominate the evening. These fresh faces livened up the occasion, but it remains to be seen whether their victories mean a fundamental shift in the way the Television Academy votes is [...]

  • Ray Romano

    Ray Romano Joins HBO Max Comedy Series 'Made for Love'

    Ray Romano will star opposite Cristin Milioti in the upcoming HBO Max comedy series “Made for Love.” The series is based on the novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. Milioti will play Hazel Green, a woman who escapes her marriage to Byron Gogol, a sociopathic-trending tech billionaire, after he implants a chip in [...]

  • STUMPTOWN - "Forget it Dex, It's

    TV Review: ABC's 'Stumptown' Starring Cobie Smulders

    A disaffected veteran with a taste for whiskey, gambling, taking unnecessary risks and one-night stands is a familiar archetype, but chances are that the person you just imagined fitting that description was a grizzled man. In “Stumptown,” ABC’s new drama based on Greg Rucka’s graphic novel, that character instead comes to us in the form [...]

  • RHYTHM AND FLOW

    Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, T.I. Scour Cities for Talent in 'Rhythm + Flow' (Watch)

    A new trailer for Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow,” the streamer’s first music competition series, shows judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip “T.I.” Harris scouring for undiscovered talent in major cities Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago.  The 10-episode series, which will be released over a period of three weeks — The Auditions [...]

  • John Stamos, Graham Phillips Cast in

    John Stamos, Graham Phillips Cast in ABC's 'The Little Mermaid Live'

    John Stamos and Graham Phillips have been cast in ABC’s upcoming live musical “The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!” Stamos will reprise his role as the eccentric French cook Chef Louis in the one-night only special televised event. He previously portrayed the part during a Hollywood Bowl production of the classic [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'Empire' Returns Low, 'This

    TV Ratings: 'Empire' Returns Low, 'This Is Us' Wins Tuesday

    “This Is Us” may have returned empty handed from the Emmys, but the NBC smash hit hasn’t lost its place atop the ratings charts. The season 4 premiere scored a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and around 7.7 million total viewers on Tuesday night, comfortably winning the night and almost matching the rating put [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad