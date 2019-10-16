×
‘Raven’s Home’ Renewed for Season 4 at Disney Channel (EXCLUSIVE)

RAVEN'S HOME - Disney Channel's "Raven's Home" stars Sky Katz as Tess, Navia Robinson as Nia Baxter-Carter, Raven-Symon as Raven Baxter, Issac Ryan Brown as Booker Baxter-Carter, Jason Maybaum as Levi Grayson and Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea Grayson. (Disney Channel/Kelsey McNeal)
CREDIT: Disney Channel/Kelsey McNeal

“Raven’s Home” has been renewed for a fourth season at Disney ChannelVariety has learned exclusively.

In addition, Alison Taylor is joining the fourth season as an executive producer alongside series lead Raven-Symoné and showrunner Warren Hutcherson. Production on the new season will begin later this year.

“Raven is a huge part of the Disney Channel family and ‘Raven’s Home’ continues to serve our audience with the comedy, heart and relatability that they want to see on TV,” said Kory Lunsford, vice president of current series for Disney Channel. “We have much more in store for the Baxter family and their household and can’t wait for new stories to unfold in season four.”

The series continues the story of the Disney Channel sitcom “That’s So Raven.” Symoné returned as Raven Baxter, now a divorced mother of teenage twins. Her son Booker has inherited his mother’s gift of being able to see glimpses of the future.

Along with Symoné, the series stars Issac Ryan Brown as Booker Baxter-Carter, Navia Robinson as Nia Baxter-Carter, Jason Maybaum as Levi Grayson, Sky Katz as Tess, and Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea Daniels.

The series was developed by Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff, and created by “That’s So Raven” creators Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman. It’s a Laugh Productions produces.

