‘Ransom’ Canceled After 3 Seasons on CBS

CBS has pulled the plug on “Ransom” after three seasons.

The cancelation hardly comes as a surprise given that “Ransom” was among the lowest-rated shows on broadcast last season. It averaged a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and just over 2.3 million viewers per episode throughout its third season.

News of the cancelation was confirmed via a Tweet from the official “Ransom” series account.

#Ransom fans: We’re joyful & lucky to have shared these past three seasons with you. Unfortunately, we have to bid the CriRes team farewell. We loved telling stories about strong, smart characters resolving conflicts with words instead of violence. Thank you for watching. — Ransom (@RansomSeries) July 3, 2019

“We’re joyful & lucky to have shared these past three seasons with you. Unfortunately, we have to the CriRes team farewell. We loved telling stories about strong, smart characters resolving conflicts with words instead of violence. Thank you for watching,” the post read.

The drama series starred Luke Roberts as expert hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont, whose team was brought in to save lives when no one else could. Sarah Greene, Brandon Jay McLaren, and Nazneen Contractor also starred. The series was inspired by the professional experiences of distinguished crisis negotiator Laurent Combalbert and his partner, Marwan Mery.

CBS scheduled the show on Saturday nights, where original scripted programming is rarely seen on broadcast. As an international acquisition, “Ransom” provided a low-cost programming option for CBS at a time when reruns are performing increasingly poorly against the wealth of viewing options available on streaming and cable.

“Ransom” was created by David Vainola and Frank Spotnitz. It was a Canada-Hungary treaty co-production, produced by Entertainment One (eOne) with executive producers Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny of Sienna Films and Spotnitz for Big Light Productions.