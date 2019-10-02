Randall Park Forms Production Company, Signs First-Look Deal With 20th

Randall Park, the star of “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Always Be My Maybe,” has formed a production company with longtime friends and creative partners Michael Golamco and Hieu Ho, with the aim of developing “comedy-forward stories from Asian American perspectives for all audiences,” according to the company.

“Our immigrant parents came to America with a dream. That dream was for their children to land a first look television producing deal, scripted and unscripted, at a major Hollywood studio,” Park, Golamco and Ho said in a joint statement. “We would like to thank Carolyn, Howard, Dana, Craig and the entire 20th team for helping us make our parents proud.”

The production company has already closed a first-look TV deal with 20th Century Fox TV, in a competitive bidding situation. Imminent Collision gets its name from an eponymous play from the trio, which they worked on at the UCLA Asian American theater company, Lapu the Coyote That Cares. (Park co-founded Lapu over two decades ago.)

Park, who will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo in Marvel’s “WandaVision” for Disney plus, stars in the ABC series “Fresh Off the Boat,” which was recently picked up for a sixth season. He co-wrote, produced and starred in the Netflix feature rom-com “Always Be My Maybe,” and has previously appeared in “The Interview,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” and “Aquaman,” among other films.

Golamco, a stage and screen writer, is currently adapting the Newberry Medal-winning novel “Hello, Universe” for Netflix. He co-wrote “Always Be My Maybe” alongside Park and Ali Wong, and is co-writing the latest adaptaion of “Akira” with Taika Watiti for Warner Bros. Golamco also wrote and produced Syfy’s “Nightflyers” and several seasons of “Grimm.”

Ho, a producer who most recently worked at BuzzFeed, led the media outlet’s global scripted devision across TV and film, and set up BuzzFeed projects at New Line, Universal, Warner Bros. and Comedy Central, among other platforms. Prior to that, he was the president of Chu Studios, the production company founded by Jon. Chu.

“We’ve had the pleasure for years of watching Randall as an anchor of our beloved series, ‘Fresh Off The Boat.’” said 20th’s president of creative affairs, Carolyn Cassidy. “He is as hilarious as he is kind and talented. He introduced us to his longtime friends and collaborators Michael and Hieu. They blew us away with their taste and passion for creating television shows from their own unique perspective as Asian-American creators, and we knew immediately that we had to be in business with them. They’re smart, driven and brimming with ideas. They share our desire to bring voices to the screen that are underrepresented and in doing so, create series that reflect the drama and humor of the world we live in today.”

Imminent Collision is repped by UTA and Myman Greenspan. Park’s managers are Artist First; Golamco’s is Manage-ment.