Randall Christensen, Emmy-Winning Costume Designer, Dies at 60

Randall Christensen, the Emmy-winning costume designer best known for his work on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” died Sunday after a long fight with carcinoid cancer. He was 60.

Christensen’s work on the beloved reality show, which spanned 11 seasons since his start in 2006, earned him the moniker “the next Bob Mackie,” given to him from the iconic costume designer himself. As a lead designer on the show, the prolific designer created a wide array of dance and skate costumes for the show’s many contestants. In 2006, he earned an Emmy for outstanding costumes alongside multiple nominations from the Costume Designers Guild.

The designer’s work was also featured in a variety of feature films throughout his career; his gown can be seen worn by Jennifer Lopez in the 2004 film “Shall We Dance,” and he was tapped as the costume designer for films including “Take the Lead,” “Dance With Me,” “Marilyn Hotchkiss’ Ballroom Dancing & Charm School.”

Later in his career, Christensen opened his own clothing company out of Phoenix, Randall Designs, where he distributed ballroom costumes to big-name clients such as Olympic skaters Charlie White and Meryl Davis.

The South Carolina-born artist is survived by his opera singer husband, Aaron Ball, his mother, and four siblings.

A memorial service will be held June 29 at Brentwood Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles. The family requests that donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society.