‘Ramy,’ ‘Pen15’ Renewed for Second Seasons at Hulu

Hulu has announced it is renewing two of its freshman comedies, “Ramy” and “Pen15,” for second seasons.

The two shows join “Shrill,” another of the streamer’s freshman comedies, in the renewal column.

After a critically-acclaimed first season, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle’s “Pen15” will return for a 14-episode second season. In the show, the creator duo play versions of themselves as thirteen-year-old outcasts in the year 2000, while every other seventh grader on the show is played by an actual teenager.

In her review of “Pen15,” Variety critic Caroline Framke said that the show “nails the truly bizarre experience that is being a simultaneously over-confident and incredibly insecure teenage girl.”

“Pen15” is created, written and executive produced by Erskine, Konkle and Sam Zvibleman. Debbie Liebling serves as executive producer alongside Marc Provissiero and Brooke Pobjoy from Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island, and Becky Sloviter of Party Over Here. The show is produced by AwesomenessTV.

“Ramy,” created by comedian Ramy Youssef who also stars, has been picked up for a 10-episode second season. The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood.

Youssef, who also writes and exec-produces the show, previously told Variety that he approached the first season as if it was going to be the only one, partly to be able to tap into the show’s commentary on the “massive anxieties that sit on the mind of humanity right now.”

The series is executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael, A24’s Ravi Nandan, co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, and produced by A24.