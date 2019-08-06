×

StarzPlay Snags European Streaming Rights to Hulu Series ‘Ramy’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ramy Hulu

StarzPlay has snapped up Hulu’s “Ramy” for a host of territories in Europe. The Starz SVOD service will launch the show on its U.K. service at the end of this month. Launches in Austria, the Benelux countries, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain will follow later in the year.

The show stars and was co-created by up-and-coming comedian Ramy Youssef. It tells the story of a 20-something, first-generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. Hulu has greenlit a second season, which will feature a guest appearance from Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali.

In its review of the series Variety said that, “to its credit, ‘Ramy’ isn’t especially trying to appeal to everyone. Instead, it digs into the specificity of its star’s perspective and experience to deliver something much more unique — and that, more than anything, is what makes it so worthwhile.”

As well as the pipeline of content from premium cabler Starz in the U.S., StarzPlay has been buying buzzy U.S. scripted fare from third parties. It acquired “Ramy” from A24, which produces and sells the show. It will sit alongside recent acquisitions including two other shows that also run on Hulu in the U.S., “The Act” and “Harlots,” and Epix’s “Batman” prequel “Pennyworth.

“‘Ramy’ is exactly the kind of premium, noisy content that we are looking to deliver to the global StarzPlay audience,” said Superna Kalle, EVP of international digital networks for Starz. “We look forward to debuting the series in the U.K. and across Europe, where the storytelling – which is equally specific and universal – will most certainly resonate with viewers.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Ramy Hulu

    StarzPlay Snags European Streaming Rights to Hulu Series ‘Ramy’

    StarzPlay has snapped up Hulu’s “Ramy” for a host of territories in Europe. The Starz SVOD service will launch the show on its U.K. service at the end of this month. Launches in Austria, the Benelux countries, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain will follow later in the year. The show stars and was co-created by [...]

  • John August

    John August Disputes Opposition: 'The WGA Never Stopped Negotiating'

    John August has issued a defense of the Writers Guild of America’s tactic of holding negotiations with individual agencies for new franchise deals. August, a member of the WGA’s negotiating committee, addressed the issue Monday on his blog with the post titled “The Myth of ‘No Negotiations.’” “In that spirit, I want to address a pernicious [...]

  • THE ROOKIE - ABC's "The Rookie"

    Afton Williamson Identifies 'The Rookie' Guest Star Who Allegedly Harassed Her

    One day after making allegations that she was sexually harassed and racially discriminated against while working on “The Rookie,” Afton Williamson has identified the recurring guest star who she alleges sexually harassed her, and the hair department head who allegedly sexually assaulted her. “This season on ‘The Rookie,’ I was sexually harassed by fellow actor [...]

  • The Little Mermaid

    ABC Chief: 'Little Mermaid' Live Musical Will Be Disney Plus Launchpad

    ABC is timing its first-ever live-musical event, “The Little Mermaid,” to air just a week before the debut of Disney Plus in order to drum up attention for the hotly anticipated streaming platform. “We wanted to launch it in November, in time to coincide with the launch of Disney Plus,” ABC network president Karey Burke told [...]

  • Tamron Hall

    Tamron Hall on 'Today' Exit: 'I Knew They Made the Wrong Choice When I Left the Door'

    Tamron Hall addressed her departure from “Today” and NBC news while discussing her new ABC talk show. At ABC’s Television Critics Association summer tour, Hall was asked about whether the failure of Megyn Kelly’s show which replaced hers at NBC news vindicated her and proved that NBC was wrong to remove her from the 9 [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Funds Held in Trust Rise 6.6% to $214.8 Million

    SAG-AFTRA’s funds held in trust for others have increased by 6.6% to $214.8 million since last year, according to the union’s latest filing with the federal government. Those funds have been at the center of a long-running dispute, dating back to a 2007 suit filed by Ken Osmond (“Leave It to Beaver”) over how foreign [...]

  • Nico TortorellaVariety and Mercedes-Benz celebrate the

    Third 'Walking Dead' Series Casts Nico Tortorella

    Nico Tortorella has been cast in the upcoming third “Walking Dead” series, Variety has confirmed. The third series in the AMC franchise will focus on the first generation of kids to come of age during the zombie apocalypse. Tortorella will star as Felix, described as an honorable man of his word who isn’t afraid to fight for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad