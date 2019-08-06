StarzPlay Snags European Streaming Rights to Hulu Series ‘Ramy’

StarzPlay has snapped up Hulu’s “Ramy” for a host of territories in Europe. The Starz SVOD service will launch the show on its U.K. service at the end of this month. Launches in Austria, the Benelux countries, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain will follow later in the year.

The show stars and was co-created by up-and-coming comedian Ramy Youssef. It tells the story of a 20-something, first-generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. Hulu has greenlit a second season, which will feature a guest appearance from Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali.

In its review of the series Variety said that, “to its credit, ‘Ramy’ isn’t especially trying to appeal to everyone. Instead, it digs into the specificity of its star’s perspective and experience to deliver something much more unique — and that, more than anything, is what makes it so worthwhile.”

As well as the pipeline of content from premium cabler Starz in the U.S., StarzPlay has been buying buzzy U.S. scripted fare from third parties. It acquired “Ramy” from A24, which produces and sells the show. It will sit alongside recent acquisitions including two other shows that also run on Hulu in the U.S., “The Act” and “Harlots,” and Epix’s “Batman” prequel “Pennyworth.”

“‘Ramy’ is exactly the kind of premium, noisy content that we are looking to deliver to the global StarzPlay audience,” said Superna Kalle, EVP of international digital networks for Starz. “We look forward to debuting the series in the U.K. and across Europe, where the storytelling – which is equally specific and universal – will most certainly resonate with viewers.”