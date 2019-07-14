×

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Joins ABC News as Contributor

Rahm Emanuel
CREDIT: Nam Y Huh/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Rahm Emanuel, a former Chicago mayor and White House chief of staff, is joining ABC News as a contributor, the network announced Sunday.

Previously, Emanuel worked as the 55th mayor of Chicago, serving from 2011 to 2019. He also served as the White House Chief of Staff from 2009 to 2010 under President Obama and as a member of the United States House of Representatives for Chicago prior to his White House position.

Since his mayoral departure, Emanuel has also become a contributing editor for The Atlantic magazine where he penned his first piece “It’s Time to Hold American Elites Accountable for Their Abuses.” In the article, Emanuel calls on Democrats to focus more on the middle class in light of the Varsity Blues investigation.

Additionally, Emanuel made headlines earlier this year for criticizing the decision by Cook County prosecutors to drop charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. According to the investigation, police found that Smollett had paid brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo to stage a hate attack against himself on Jan. 29. Smollett also claimed that two men had poured bleach on him, while using racial and homophobic slurs.

“This is a whitewash of justice,” Emanuel said. “This is a person who has been let off scot-free with no sense of the accountability of the moral and ethical wrong of his actions.”

