Four Female Journalists Will Moderate Next Democratic Debate

Four women will moderate the next Democratic debate, slated for broadcast on MSNBC.

Rachel Maddow, the primetime host; Andrea Mitchell, the veteran foreign correspondent; Kristen Welker, the NBC News White House correspondent; and Ashley Parker, a Washington Post White House reporter, will moderate the event, MSNBC said Wednesday. The broadcast is slated for November 20.

The event should be somewhat smaller in scope, with fewer candidates expected to qualify. As many as 12 Democratic candidates have participated in some of the recent debates. CNN’s broadcast in October lasted three hours. MSNBC’s will take up just two and run from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. eastern.

MSNBC said its broadcast will also air live via Radio One and stream on MSNBC.com and the Washington Post’s website, as well as across mobile devices via NBC News and the Post’s mobile apps and Urban One’s digital platforms.