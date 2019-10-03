×
Rachel Brosnahan to Star in Quibi Horror Anthology Series

Will Thorne

The list of talent heading to Quibi just keeps on getting longer.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” herself Rachel Brosnahan is the latest to get in on the act, signing on to star in a horror anthology series at the short-form content platform titled “50 States of Fright.”

However, Brosnahan is far from the only big name to be involved with the project. “Spider-Man” director Sam Raimi is attached to direct and co-write Brosnahan’s episode alongside Ivan Raimi. Meanwhile, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones and Ron Livingston will each star in an episode of the series.

“50 States of Fright” will explore stories based on urban legends from Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon and Washington, taking viewers into the horrors that “lurk just beneath the surface of our country.” Brosnahan’s episode, called “The Golden Arm,” will also star Fimmel and Marshall Jones, and tell the story of a famous urban legend out of Michigan.

The series hails from Gunpowder & Sky’s new horror brand, Alter, along with DIGA Studios and POD 3. EPs on the show will be Sam Raimi and Debbie Liebling through POD 3, Van Toffler, Tony DiSanto, Cody Zwieg, Barry Barclay, Tommy Coriale and Chris Mangano.

The prospective show is one of dozens in the works at Quibi, which is slated to launch in April 2020.

The company is attracting A-list talent across the board, and has announced a slew of projects including Steven Spielberg’s “After Dark,” a horror series users will be able to watch only between sundown and sunrise local time. Other partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. Quibi has also ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba as well as a remake of MTV’s “Punk’d.”

Led by former DreamWorks Animation chief Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi has raised $1 billion from investors including major Hollywood studios and is seeking to raise another $500 million ahead of its launch.

