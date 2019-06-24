Rachel Brosnahan Signs First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Rachel Brosnahan is deepening her relationship with Amazon.

The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios, under which she and her Scrap Paper Pictures production company will develop TV series exclusively for Amazon’s streaming platform.

Brosnahan has won several awards for her performance as Midge Maisel, including an Emmy Award and two Golden Globes. She is also set to produce and star in the Amazon Studios feature “I’m Your Woman.”

“A breakout star, Rachel has infused the role of Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel with charm, wit, and a little bit of chutzpah that brings the world of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to life,'” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with her as an actress and a producer, and I can’t wait to see what new characters and stories she creates for our Amazon Prime Video customers.”

Brosnahan’s other TV credits include “House of Cards,” for which she earned another Emmy nomination, and “Manhattan.” On the film side, she is set to star opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in the upcoming spy drama “Ironbark.”

“I have felt immensely supported professionally, personally and artistically in my time working with Amazon so far and am thrilled to be embarking on this new journey with them,” Brosnahan said in a statement. “I look forward to exploring new pathways into established genres and working alongside the Amazon team to amplify stories and storytellers that have been left out of the mainstream narrative for far too long.”

She is represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Schreck Rose Dapello, Wolf Kasteler.

Others under first-looks at Amazon include Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne, via their Animal Pictures production banner, “Frozen River” producer Heather Rae, Daniel Dae Kim, via his 3AD label, and MetaMorphic Entertainment literary management principal Adesuwa McCalla.