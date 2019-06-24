×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rachel Brosnahan Signs First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
rachel brosnahan Variety Cover Story
CREDIT: We Are The Rhoads for Variety

Rachel Brosnahan is deepening her relationship with Amazon.

The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios, under which she and her Scrap Paper Pictures production company will develop TV series exclusively for Amazon’s streaming platform.

Brosnahan has won several awards for her performance as Midge Maisel, including an Emmy Award and two Golden Globes. She is also set to produce and star in the Amazon Studios feature “I’m Your Woman.”

“A breakout star, Rachel has infused the role of Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel with charm, wit, and a little bit of chutzpah that brings the world of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to life,'” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with her as an actress and a producer, and I can’t wait to see what new characters and stories she creates for our Amazon Prime Video customers.”

Brosnahan’s other TV credits include “House of Cards,” for which she earned another Emmy nomination, and “Manhattan.” On the film side, she is set to star opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in the upcoming spy drama “Ironbark.”

“I have felt immensely supported professionally, personally and artistically in my time working with Amazon so far and am thrilled to be embarking on this new journey with them,” Brosnahan said in a statement. “I look forward to exploring new pathways into established genres and working alongside the Amazon team to amplify stories and storytellers that have been left out of the mainstream narrative for far too long.”

She is represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Schreck Rose Dapello, Wolf Kasteler.

Others under first-looks at Amazon include Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne, via their Animal Pictures production banner, “Frozen River” producer Heather Rae, Daniel Dae Kim, via his 3AD label, and MetaMorphic Entertainment literary management principal Adesuwa McCalla.

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More TV

  • rachel brosnahan Variety Cover Story

    Rachel Brosnahan Signs First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

    Rachel Brosnahan is deepening her relationship with Amazon. The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios, under which she and her Scrap Paper Pictures production company will develop TV series exclusively for Amazon’s streaming platform. Brosnahan has won several awards for her performance as Midge Maisel, including an Emmy Award [...]

  • Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton

    'Yellowstone' Season 2 Premiere Ratings More Than Double in Delayed Viewing

    The Season 2 premiere of “Yellowstone” more than doubled its Live+Same Day numbers in Live+3. According to Nielsen data, the premiere last Wednesday rose to a 0.98 rating in adults 18-49 and just over 5 million total viewers after three days of playback. That is up 115% in the demo and 109% in viewers from [...]

  • Malaka

    Conecta Fiction 2019: 10 Takeaways

    MADRID  —  The 3rd Conecta Fiction, Europe’s biggest Latin American TV co-production forum, wrapped last week in Pamplona after four days of dealing, debate and gastronomic delectation. Following 10 Takeaways from an intense and buoyant event, driven by the unfaltering growth of high-end production in Spain and most of Latin America: 1.PLATFORM PIVOT  The writing [...]

  • THE L WORD GENERATION Q Cast

    'L Word' Follow Up at Showtime Adds Four Series Regulars

    The upcoming “L Word” sequel series at Showtime is rounding out its main cast. Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, and Rosanny Zayas have all been cast in series regular roles. They join returning original series stars and executive producers Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey. Mandi will play Dani Nùñez, described as a [...]

  • Comic-Con 2019 TV Schedule

    Comic-Con 2019 TV Schedule: When Are Your Favorite Shows Taking Over San Diego?

    This year’s San Diego Comic-Con has a feast of TV show panels and special screenings for fans. To keep you updated on the happenings this year, Variety is compiling a master list of the experiences for the July 17 to July 21 pop culture convention. Warner Bros. Television Studios was the first to announce its schedule, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad