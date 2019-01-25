×
Food Network to Revive ’30 Minute Meals’ With Rachael Ray as Linear, Digital Series

Cynthia Littleton

CREDIT: Jeff Lipsky

Food Network has struck a deal with Rachael Ray to revive “30 Minute Meals” as a linear series augmented with extensive digital content.

“30 Minute Meals” was a staple of Food Network from November 2001 through February 2012. The how-to cooking show helped establish Ray as a culinary TV star. The new edition is set to premiere April 1, with the plan to air 30 new episodes through the month.

Rachael Ray is a culinary firebrand as evidenced by her success across her television shows, magazine, books, live events, philanthropy, and all of her businesses,” said Food Network president Courtney White. “Her time-saving and creative ideas for whipping up delicious meals at home are perfect for the home cook of any level, while her infectious energy and enthusiasm make viewers feel like they are right there cooking along with her in the kitchen.”

Ray will also host a digital companion show offering more cooking tips and how-to demonstrations. The April 1 premiere episode will stream live on Food Network’s platforms and via Facebook in an effort to whet the appetite of viewers beyond Food Network’s core audience.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring ’30 Minute Meals’ to a whole new generation of fans,” Ray said. “We are rolling deep this time around, proving to everyone that, yes, these are really meals you can cook in 30 minutes or less. And our show will now be part of Food Network’s on-demand offering, so our friends can actually binge-watch their meals.”

In addition to her presence on Food Network, Ray has hosted the syndicated daytime talker “Rachael Ray” since 2006. The series has been renewed by distributor CBS Television Distribution for a 14th season in more than 95% of U.S. TV households.

Ray announced the return of “30 Minute Meals” on Friday morning via her social media platforms.

