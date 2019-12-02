Quinta Brunson to Star in HBO Max Comedy With Put Pilot Commitment

Quinta Brunson is set to star in a single-camera comedy series that has received a put pilot commitment at streamer HBO Max, Variety has learned.

Brunson co-wrote the untitled half-hour project with Michelle Nader in addition to starring. It is about ambitious millennial flying up the ladder at a media startup company who is unexpectedly tasked with running the newly hired, PR crisis–averting team of diverse writers made up of green Internet newbies.

Nader will serve as executive producer and showrunner with Danielle Stokdyk also executive producing. Brunson will serve as co-executive producer. Warner Bros. Television, where Nader is currently under an overall deal, will produce.

Brunson recently appeared on HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” She is also known for her videos produced for BuzzFeed and her digital shorts “The Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date.” She, Jermaine Fowler, and Larry Wilmore set up the comedy “Quinta & Jermaine” at CBS last year with a pilot production commitment. Brunson co-wrote the series and would have starred alongside Fowler.

She is repped by ICM and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Nader previously worked on the CBS comedy “2 Broke Girls” as both a writer and executive producer. Her other credits include “Spin City,” “Caroline in the City,” “Dharma and Greg,” and “The King of Queens.” She also created the American version of the Australian comedy series “Kath & Kim.” On the development side, she had the pilots “I Mom So Hard” and “The Emperor of Malibu” over the past two years. After CBS passed on the former project, she and stars Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley set the project up at ABC this year with a script commitment.

Nader is repped by Hansen Jacobson.