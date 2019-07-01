Quibi Orders ‘Fierce Queens’ Nature Series From BBC Studios

Quibi will crown nature’s “Fierce Queens” with a series about female animals. The project comes from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, which is behind blue-chip natural history shows including the “Blue Planet” and “Planet Earth” series. It is BBC Studios’ first commission for Quibi, the short-form streaming service founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman.

“Fierce Queens” will look at animals including hyenas, fireflies, meerkats, and humpback whales from a female perspective. Nat Geo also recently greenlit a global series about matriarchal societies in the animal world called “Queens.”

“We are delighted to have won our first Quibi commission and be part of this innovative and unique broadcasting initiative,” said Jo Shinner, executive producer, BBC Studios Natural History Unit. “We can’t wait to reveal the astonishing behavior of the powerful Fierce Queens of the natural world.”

Mobile-only streamer Quibi is set to launch April 2020. Katzenberg and Whitman recently said the company has already booked $100 million in advance ad sales with brands including Google and PepsiCo.

Quibi has already greenlit projects including a Steven Spielbgerg horror that you can only watch when it’s dark, a Liam Hemsworth action series, and unscripted shows including remakes of MTV’s “Punk’d” and “Singled Out.”