‘Queer Eye’ Fans Help Raise $95,000 for Contestant to Go Back to College

“Queer Eye” helped give contestant Jess Guilbeaux a makeover in Season 3, and now fans of the show have helped her return to college.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $95,000 of its $100,000 goal. The GoFundMe page, set up by Vanessa Gamet, says Guilbeaux is a “strong, black lesbian woman” who was thrown out of the house by her adoptive family at age 16 after coming out, and has been financially independent ever since. She started studying computer science at the University of Kansas, but was forced to drop out after accumulating too much debt.

Guilbeaux said she has been in contact with Gamet and confirmed that the fundraiser is legitimate. She tweeted, “This is so sweet. i have no words. i’m dehydrated at this point,” followed by crying emojis.

this is so sweet. i have no words. i’m dehydrated at this point😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/bpKHVQjJNp — Jess (@jesslayica) March 17, 2019

Guilbeaux revealed on the GoFundMe page that the donations have allowed her to pay off all of her student loans. “I’m so excited and ready to continue my education with a fresh new star,” she wrote.

After appearing on “Queer Eye,” Guilbeaux has started performing in drag shows, according to her Instagram. She posted on Instagram about her experience on the show, “I learned how to love my natural curls, love my highly melanated skin, and all of what makes up who i am (a fierce gay kween™️).”