ZDF Enterprises Boards Acorn TV Drama ‘Queens of Mystery’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: acorntv

ZDF Enterprises will bring “Queens of Mystery” to a host of markets after striking a rights deal for the offbeat drama that streaming service Acorn TV ordered as one of it latest originals.

The deal with Acorn hands ZDFE the rights to the show in non-English-language territories. It is the second time ZDFE and Acorn have pacted on distribution after they worked together on “London Kills,” another original for the British-content-skewed streamer and which has been picked up by the BBC in the U.K.

Specifically, ZDFE has teamed with Acorn Media Enterprises, the AMC-owned firm’s content division. Its sales unit, Acorn Media International, will sell “Queens of Mystery” in English-language markets.

Olivia Vinall (“Apple Tree Yard”) plays Matilda. Her aunts are played by Julie Graham (“The Bletchley Circle”), Sarah Woodward (“New Blood”), and Siobhan Redmond (“Between the Lines”).

Andrew Leung (Doctor Who) also stars a dashing doctor in the series, which was created by Julian Unthank, a writer on popular British dramas “Doc Martin” and “New Tricks.” The series has already rolled out on Acorn TV in North America.

Episodic drama is always in demand internationally, notably from big free-TV networks who like their wide appeal and flexibility they offer schedulers. They are in relatively short supply in a market full of serialized fare, but “Queen of Mystery” is one of several new titles seeking to fill that gap and meet buyer demand. The show is produced by Sly Fox Productions in association with Ferncroft Media.

