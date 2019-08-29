×
‘Queen of the South’ Renewed for Season 5 at USA Network

QUEEN OF THE SOUTH -- "Diosa de la Guerra" Episode 412 -- Pictured: Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza -- (Photo by: Skip Bolen/USA Network)
CREDIT: Skip Bolen/USA Network

USA Network has renewed “Queen of the South” for a fifth season.

The news comes ahead of the Season 4 finale, which airs tonight. The series is based on the book “La Reina Del Sur” by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. It stars Alice Braga has Teresa Mendoza, a woman who is forced to run from a Mexican drug cartel and seek refuge in the United States. In Season 4, Teresa expands to the East Coast by taking on New Orleans. But when new enemies emerge and familial trust is broken, she is forced to make difficult decisions that weigh heavy on her soul.

Dailyn Rodriguez and Ben Lobato serve as executive producers and co-showrunners, with David T. Friendly also executive producing. The series is a co-production between Fox 21 Television Studios and Universal Content Productions.

Rodriguez and Lobato took over as co-showrunners ahead of Season 4, following the exit of Natalie Chaidez. Rodriguez previously served as co-executive producer and has been part of the show’s writing staff since Season 2. Lobato previously served as supervising producer and has been part of the writing staff since Season 1.

More to come…

  QUEEN OF THE SOUTH -- "Diosa

