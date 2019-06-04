‘Punky Brewster’ Sequel Series in the Works With Soleil Moon Frye

Universal Content Productions (UCP) is developing a follow up series to the classic sitcom “Punky Brewster,” Variety has confirmed.

Original series star Soleil Moon Frye is attached to the new version, which would follow Punky (Frye) as a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self.

Steve and Jim Armogida will write and executive produce the new series. Frye will also serve as executive producer along with original series creator David Duclon and Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company. UCP will produce. The company’s recent slate includes shows like “Homecoming,” “The Act,” “The Umbrella Academy,” “Mr. Robot,” “Dirty John,” and “The Sinner.”

“Punky Brewster” debuted on NBC in 1984 and ran four seasons. The series was nominated for three Emmy Awards during its run, including two for best children’s program. Frye voiced the character in an animated series that ran two season.

Since her time on “Punky Brewster,” Frye has appeared on shows like “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” and lent her voice to animated series like “The Proud Family,” “Bratz,” and “Robot Chicken.” She also hosted three seasons of the daytime show “Home Made Simple” for OWN and was an ongoing contributor for the “Today Show.”

Deadline first reported on this development news.