Pulse Films Teams With Noor Tagouri For ‘:In America With Noor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pulse Films is partnering with Noor Tagouri to make “:In America With Noor,” in which the journalist will investigate hot-button U.S. issues for an international audience.

Tagouri’s recently formed shingle, At Your Service, will make the series with “XY Chelsea” producer Pulse Films. No broadcaster or platform is attached yet. Pulse will take the project to market in the fall with streamers and cable networks in mind.

U.S. journalist and producer Tagouri’s projects include online series “The Trouble They’ve Seen: The Forest Haven Story,” about a mental health facility in Maryland, and “Sold in America,” about the world of selling sex in the U.S., which played on Scripps’ online service, Newsy, and also ran on Hulu.

In her new show, she will explore a wide range of controversial subjects and how they affect daily American life and culture. The producers said that the series will give international audiences a new take on U.S. issues. It is expected to tackle topics such as faith, guns, immigration, alternative medicine, and the occult. The topic of each episode will be inserted ahead of the “:In America With Noor” title.

“My work has always been rooted in breaking barriers through storytelling, highlighting roots of commonality within our communities, and properly representing those whose stories we have the privilege of telling,” Tagouri said. “‘:In America With Noor’ holds an intention of all of these values. Pulse Films’ ability to truly capture moments in culture makes them the perfect partner on this journey.”

She will exec produce alongside At Your Service’s Adam Khafif and Pulse FIlms’ Marisa Clifford, Dan Baglio and Thomas Benski.

Pulse Films CEO Clifford said Tagouri’s “undeniable talent and passion for storytelling combined with her innate desire to use her voice to shine a light on areas of society that desperately need it makes her the perfect partner for this new series.”

Clifford added: “America is in flux, politically and culturally, and as marginalized communities continue to fight for their rights, we want to produce an engaging new series that can ask the challenging questions but also keeps the door open long enough for real dialogue.”