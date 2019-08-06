×

Pulse Films Teams With Noor Tagouri For ‘:In America With Noor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Noor Tagouri

Pulse Films is partnering with Noor Tagouri to make “:In America With Noor,” in which the journalist will investigate hot-button U.S. issues for an international audience.

Tagouri’s recently formed shingle, At Your Service, will make the series with “XY Chelsea” producer Pulse Films. No broadcaster or platform is attached yet. Pulse will take the project to market in the fall with streamers and cable networks in mind.

U.S. journalist and producer Tagouri’s projects include online series “The Trouble They’ve Seen: The Forest Haven Story,” about a mental health facility in Maryland, and “Sold in America,” about the world of selling sex in the U.S., which played on Scripps’ online service, Newsy, and also ran on Hulu.

In her new show, she will explore a wide range of controversial subjects and how they affect daily American life and culture. The producers said that the series will give international audiences a new take on U.S. issues. It is expected to tackle topics such as faith, guns, immigration, alternative medicine, and the occult. The topic of each episode will be inserted ahead of the “:In America With Noor” title.

Related

“My work has always been rooted in breaking barriers through storytelling, highlighting roots of commonality within our communities, and properly representing those whose stories we have the privilege of telling,” Tagouri said. “‘:In America With Noor’ holds an intention of all of these values. Pulse Films’ ability to truly capture moments in culture makes them the perfect partner on this journey.”

She will exec produce alongside At Your Service’s Adam Khafif and Pulse FIlms’ Marisa Clifford, Dan Baglio and Thomas Benski.

Pulse Films CEO Clifford said Tagouri’s “undeniable talent and passion for storytelling combined with her innate desire to use her voice to shine a light on areas of society that desperately need it makes her the perfect partner for this new series.”

Clifford added: “America is in flux, politically and culturally, and as marginalized communities continue to fight for their rights, we want to produce an engaging new series that can ask the challenging questions but also keeps the door open long enough for real dialogue.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Lee Daniels Karen Gist

    Lee Daniels, Karin Gist to Redevelop Drama 'Our Kind of People' for Fox

    Fox is redeveloping the drama project “Our Kind of People” with Lee Daniels and Karin Gist. Gist will now serve as writer and executive producer on the project via TheGistofIt Produtions, with Daniels also joining as an executive producer under his Lee Daniels Entertainment banner. The project is inspired by the non-fiction book “Our Kind [...]

  • Power of Young Hollywood Honorees Social

    Cole Sprouse, Joey King, H.E.R. and More Young Stars Sound Off on Social Media

    Social media has transformed showbiz, making it easier for young performers to express themselves, connect with fans and even get their big break. A strong social media presence can even be used as leverage during the casting process. But what do performers think about it? Variety surveyed those highlighted in this year’s Young Hollywood issue [...]

  • ATLANTA Robbin' Season -- "Crabs in

    'Atlanta' Renewed for Season 4 at FX

    “Atlanta” has been renewed for a fourth season at FX before production has begun on the previously announced Season 3. FX made the announcement Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer press  tour. Production on Seasons 3 and 4 is slated to begin in the spring. Both seasons will consist of eight episodes. Donald Glover [...]

  • City National Bank Buys FilmTrack Software

    City National Bank Buys FilmTrack Software Company

    City National Bank has acquired FilmTrack, a Studio City-based company specializing in intellectual property rights management for the entertainment and media industry. Terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. Film Track has about 60 employees. City National said the acquisition will grow its leadership in providing the entertainment industry with complex payments solutions and intellectual [...]

  • Pulse Films Teams With Noor Tagouri

    Pulse Films Teams With Noor Tagouri For ‘:In America With Noor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pulse Films is partnering with Noor Tagouri to make “:In America With Noor,” in which the journalist will investigate hot-button U.S. issues for an international audience. Tagouri’s recently formed shingle, At Your Service, will make the series with “XY Chelsea” producer Pulse Films. No broadcaster or platform is attached yet. Pulse will take the project [...]

  • Viacom's Nickelodeon Acquires Comic-Strip Cat Garfield

    Viacom Acquires Comic-Strip Cat Garfield

    Garfield, the lasagna-loving comic-strip feline, has a new owner. The lazy cat has for more than 40 years been the property of owner Jon Arbuckle, a socially awkward fellow who must indulge his pet’s debilitating laziness and constant sarcasm. But in weeks to come, the character will become one more element in Viacom’s vast Nickelodeon [...]

  • Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo Cast in

    Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo Among Five Cast in Octavia Spencer Netflix Series

    Tiffany Haddish and Carmen Ejogo are among five actors who have been cast in the forthcoming Netflix limited series “Madam CJ Walker” about the black hair care pioneer and mogul. The four-part series hails from executive producers LeBron James and Octavia Spencer, who will also star as the titular Madam. The series is inspired by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad