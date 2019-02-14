‘Psych’ Movie Sequel Greenlit at USA Network

The “Psych” team is officially coming back for a second movie.

USA Network has officially greenlit a sequel to the 2017 movie, which was itself a follow-up to the 2014 series finale. Production will begin in March in Vancouver. Series stars James Roday, Dulé Hill, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Corbin Bernsen and Tim Omundson will all return.

The team reunites when Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Omundson) is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn (Roday) and Gus (Hill) return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Series creator Steve Franks will direct the film and will also co-write it with Roday and Andy Berman. Franks, Roday, and Hill will also executive produce along with Chris Henze of Thruline Entertainment. Universal Content Productions produces in association with Thruline.

The first film was very positively received by critics, scoring a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In the Nielsen Live+7 ratings, the film nabbed a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.2 million viewers.