‘Proven Innocent’ Canceled After One Season at Fox

PROVEN INNOCENT: L-R: Kelsey Grammer and Rachelle Lefevre in the "Pilot" series premiere episode of PROVEN INNOCENT airing Friday, Feb. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Jean Whiteside/FOX
CREDIT: Jean Whiteside

Fox has pulled the plug on “Proven Innocent” after a single season, Variety has learned.

The legal drama was Fox’s lowest-rated show for the 2018-19 season, with an Live+Same Day average of a 0.4 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The legal drama also averaged just over 2 million viewers per episode. The Season 1 finale aired on Friday night.

Proven Innocent” centered around a legal team who worked at a wrongful conviction firm. The team, which was led by Madeline Scott (Rachelle Lefevre), a fierce and fearless female lawyer with a hunger for justice, reopened investigations, putting their own lives in danger to exonerate the innocent that were ‘proven’ guilty.

The series also starred Kelsey Grammar as Gore Bellows, the prosecutor who previously put Madeline away for murder, as well as Vincent Kartheiser, Russell Hornsby, Riley Smith, Clare O’Connor, Francis Guinan, Persia White, Shanesia Davis, Karin Anglin, Caitlin Mehner, Nikki M. James, Meg Thalken, and Grace Fahey.

David Elliot was the writer and executive producer on the project, while “Empire” co-creator Danny Strong and Stacy Greenberg also executive produced. The show was produced by Danny Strong Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

This season, Fox also canceled freshman drama “The Passage” and comedy “The Cool Kids,” while “Lethal Weapon” and “Star” were both canceled after three seasons. The network has renewed “Empire,” “9-1-1,” “The Resident,” “Family Guy,” “Last Man Standing,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Simpsons.” New series orders for the 2019-20 television season include dramas “Deputy,” “Next,” “Prodigal Son” and the Untitled Annie Weisman/Jason Katims series, live-action comedy “Outmatched” and animated comedies “Duncanville,” “The Great North” and “Bless the Harts.”

