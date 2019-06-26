ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery Streamer Joyn Snags International Dramas

Joyn has acquired a trio of international drama series from Beta Film. The German streaming service is run by local media giant ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery. It has acquired Alex Pina’s acclaimed Spanish drama “The Pier,” Nordic noir thriller “Hassel,” and Russian drama “Trigger.”

A U.S. deal is understood to be in the offing for “The Pier,” which Beta has also sold to HBO Europe, SBS in Australia, and MBC in the Middle East. The limited series was an original for Spanish pay-TV platform Movistar Plus and hails from the team behind “Money Heist.” It follows an architect who discovers her dead husband was leading a double life.

“Hassel” stars Ola Rapace (“Skyfall”) as a streetwise detective in charge of police task force and whose mentor is brutally murdered. It originally went out as an original on the Viaplay streaming service in Scandinavia. Russian series “Trigger” follows a psychologist who brutally confronts patients with their deepest fears.

The dramas join the Joyn lineup after its recent launch. The free service offers streams of 50 linear channels and some shows ahead of their linear launch. The content comes from Discovery and ProSieben as well as various third parties and distribution firms, now including Beta Film.