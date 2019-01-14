×
Propagate Promotes Isabel San Vargas to Production President

By
Variety Staff

Propagate has promoted Isabel San Vargas to president of production and operations.

The indie studio headed by Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens has ramped up in the past year with a range of production activity in the U.S. and abroad. San Vargas joined Propagate in 2016, months after it was founded by Owens.

San Vargas reports to Owens and Propagate president Greg Lipstone.

“Propagate’s production slate is expanding rapidly, both through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, and we are thrilled to announce that Isabel’s role is growing with it,” said Owens and Lipstone. “Throughout her career as a producer and an executive, Isabel has demonstrated an uncommon command of the art and business of creating top-notch content.”

Before Propagate, San Vargas worked for producer Craig Piligian’s Pilgrim Studios as VP of production, steering such as series as Discovery’s “American Chopper.”

