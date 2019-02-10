‘Project Blue Book’ Renewed for Season 2 at History

Halfway through its first season, History has renewed the freshman drama series “Project Blue Book,” it was announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

History has ordered a 10-episode second season of the series, which is based on the true, top-secret investigations into Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and related phenomena conducted by the United States Air Force in the 1950s and 60s.

It stars Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, Laura Mennell, and Ksenia Solo. The series is an A+E Studios production in association with Compari Entertainment, a division of ImageMovers. Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, and Jackie Levine are executive producers for Compari Entertainment. David O’Leary serves as creator, executive producer, and writer, with Sean Jablonski serving as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Barry Jossen serves as executive producer. Arturo Interian serves as executive producer for History.

The series has proven to be a ratings breakout for History, currently averaging 3.4 million viewers per episode in Live+3.

“We are believers in ‘Project Blue Book’ and so is our audience who has sparked a conversation about the hundreds of unsolved cases and our nation’s military response to UFOs that have remained relatively secret until now,” said Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and head of programming for History. “Zemeckis, A+E Studios and our extraordinary creative team have shaped a compelling narrative that is the perfect blend of historical authenticity and entertainment that inspires curiosity in our viewers to learn more. We’ve touched on a very relevant topic and look forward to a second season.”

In addition to “Project Blue Book,” History’s scripted lineup currently includes “Vikings” and “Knightfall,” which returns for its second season on March 25.