×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Project Blue Book’ Renewed for Season 2 at History

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ed Araquel

Halfway through its first season, History has renewed the freshman drama series “Project Blue Book,” it was announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

History has ordered a 10-episode second season of the series, which is based on the true, top-secret investigations into Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and related phenomena conducted by the United States Air Force in the 1950s and 60s.

It stars Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, Laura Mennell, and Ksenia Solo. The series is an A+E Studios production in association with Compari Entertainment, a division of ImageMovers. Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, and Jackie Levine are executive producers for Compari Entertainment. David O’Leary serves as creator, executive producer, and writer, with Sean Jablonski serving as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Barry Jossen serves as executive producer. Arturo Interian serves as executive producer for History.

The series has proven to be a ratings breakout for History, currently averaging 3.4 million viewers per episode in Live+3.

“We are believers in ‘Project Blue Book’ and so is our audience who has sparked a conversation about the hundreds of unsolved cases and our nation’s military response to UFOs that have remained relatively secret until now,” said Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and head of programming for History. “Zemeckis, A+E Studios and our extraordinary creative team have shaped a compelling narrative that is the perfect blend of historical authenticity and entertainment that inspires curiosity in our viewers to learn more. We’ve touched on a very relevant topic and look forward to a second season.”

In addition to “Project Blue Book,” History’s scripted lineup currently includes “Vikings” and “Knightfall,” which returns for its second season on March 25.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More TV

  • 'Project Blue Book' Renewed for Season

    'Project Blue Book' Renewed for Season 2 at History

    Halfway through its first season, History has renewed the freshman drama series “Project Blue Book,” it was announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. History has ordered a 10-episode second season of the series, which is based on the true, top-secret investigations into Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and related phenomena conducted by [...]

  • Pre-Sales Start Taking the Stage for

    Pre-Sales Start Taking the Stage for Berlinale Special Title ‘Brecht’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    The first international buyers have begun snapping up “Brecht,” a miniseries on the influential German playwright that will play in the Berlinale Special section of the film festival. The two-part project blends drama and documentary forms to tell Bertolt Brecht’s life story. Written and directed by Heinrich Breloer, it stars both Tom Schilling (“Never Look [...]

  • Leave No Trace Movie

    'Leave No Trace,' 'A Very English Scandal' Win USC Scripter Awards

    “Leave No Trace” has won the USC Libraries Scripter Award for best movie adaptation and “A Very English Scandal” took the television award. “Leave No Trace,” was adapted by Debra Granik and Anne Rosellini, based on the 2009 novel “My Abandonment” by Peter Rock. “A Very English Scandal” was adapted by Russell T. Davies from John [...]

  • SF Studios Preps English-Language Series on

    SF Studios Preps English-Language Sci-Fi Series on Artificial Intelligence (EXCLUSIVE)

    SF Studios, the Scandinavian company celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, is developing an English-language series based on Max Tegmark’s 2017 New York Times bestseller “Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.” The science-fiction series will follow a group of young scientists working at a startup who discover the first sentient artificial [...]

  • 'SNL': 'Them Trumps' Returns, 'Women of

    'Saturday Night Live': 'Them Trumps' Returns, 'Women of Congress' Celebrated (Watch)

    NBC late-night sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live” usually calls upon Alec Baldwin to put on a suit, tie and combover wig to portray Donald Trump but in the Feb. 9 episode, regular cast member Kenan Thompson donned the look, so to speak, in “Them Trumps.” The sketch was a commercial for a fictional series [...]

  • Hero Squared Lines Flies the Flag

    Hero Squared in Berlin to Fly the Flag for CEE Production

    Former Focus Features exec Jonathan Halperyn and Korda Studios’ Daniel Kresmery are in Berlin talking to partners about their recently minted Central and Eastern Europe-based content and production business Hero Squared. Halperyn spent over a decade at Focus Features in finance and strategy on the international team. Kresmery established the production service arm of Korda [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad