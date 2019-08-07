TV News Roundup: Fox Drops New ‘Prodigal Son’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Fox issued a new trailer for new crime series “Prodigal Son,” and announced a number of A-list guest stars on their animated shows.

CASTINGS

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Jason Momoa, Bryan Cranston, Niecy Nash, Megan Mullally, Holly Hunter, Mary Steenburgen and Billy Eichner will all appear as guest voices along with a list of other celebrities on Fox’s Animation Domination TV programming schedule which includes “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and new series “Bless The Harts.” The lineup will return Sept. 29.

DATES

Jay Leno is returning to CNBC for the fifth season with “Jay Leno’s Garage.” The series, spanning eight episodes, follows Leno and his famous friends as they take a spin in various vehicles. This season will feature special guests John Travolta, Matt Damon, Martha Stewart, Billy Joel, Keith Urban, Avril Lavigne, Tim Allen, Jim Jeffries, Jeff Dunham, Charlie Sheen, and Kevin Hart. The new season premieres Aug. 28 at 10 p.m.

FIRST LOOKS

Fox has released the first look at new series “Prodigal Son.” The crime series follows criminal psychologist Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) as he helps the NYPD solve crimes. Though he’s the best at his career (due to his father’s notorious serial killer career), he’s troubled by his mother’s (Bellamy Young) manipulative nature and his sister’s (Halston Sage) wishes of a normal life for him. From “Riverdale” executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, “Prodigal Son” will premiere Sept. 23. Watch the full trailer above.

Fox has released a new trailer for its upcoming family drama, “Almost Family.” Starring Brittany Snow, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Emily Osment and Timothy Hutton, the show centers on three women who learn they share the same biological father because a fertility doctor used his own sperm to impregnate his patients. The show is based on an Australian format and comes from executive producers Jason Katims and Annie Weisman. It will premiere Oct 2.

PROGRAMMING

Freeform has announced a ’30 Days of Disney’ programming schedule to takeover the month of September. Sept. 2-6 will feature Disney films “Maleficent,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “The Lion King” (1994) as part of the villians themed week. Sept. 9-13 will be Pirates week. Viewers will be treated to the films of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. Sept. 16-20 will focus on the singalongs of Disney with films like “High School Musical,” and “The Princess and the Frog.” Sept. 23-27 will look at Disney’s famous female heroes as depicted in “Moana” and “Zootopia.” Additionally, Neil Patrick Harris will host an exclusive behind the scenes look at the new lands at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California in a two-hour special named, “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits.” The special will also feature celebrity guests Miles Brown, Keegan Michael Key, Jay Leno, Sarah Hyland, Kaley, Cuoco, and others.