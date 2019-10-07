×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Prodigal Son’ Scores Additional 9-Episode Order at Fox

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Prodigal-Son
CREDIT: David Giesbrecht/FOX

Dr. Martin Whitly will be licking his lips.

Fox has made the first move in fall pickups by ordering nine more episodes of “Prodigal Son,” taking its season 1 episode count to 22.

The Michael Sheen and Tom Payne series is the highest-rated new fall show to date, with the premiere delivering 8.5 million total viewers across all platforms. The serial killer drama also grew 50% after three days delayed viewing to top the debut series ratings chart with a 1.5 among adults 18-49.

It is worth mentioning that none of the new shows to date has scored particularly impressive ratings or viewership in comparison with previous years, and that “Prodigal Son” is on top of an extremely tight field, with only a 0.1 or a 0.2 ratings point separating many of the series.

“’Prodigal Son’ delivers a fantastic crime procedural with a complicated and compelling father-son relationship at its core, thanks to the stellar performances from Tom Payne and Michael Sheen,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment. “The series has razor-sharp writing, cinematic visuals and is an inventive twist on the genre. We want to thank our executive producers, Greg, Sarah, Chris and Sam, Peter Roth and our partners at Warner Bros., and the entire cast and crew. We can’t wait to see how this twisted journey continues to unfold.”

The show centers on Malcolm Bright (Payne), a psychologist who has a gift for understanding how serial killers think, because his father, Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen), was one of the worst, a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” Bright uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with his manipulative mother, Jessica Whitly (Bellamy Young), his annoyingly normal sister, Ainsley Whitly (Halston Sage) and a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son. Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, and Frank Harts also star.

“Prodigal Son” is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers, alongside Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver who are the writer-showrunners on the series. Lee Toland Krieger directed and exec produced the pilot.

More TV

  • Jeff Daniels

    Jeff Daniels to Play Former FBI Director James Comey in CBS Studios Miniseries

    Jeff Daniels has found his next challenging role. The actor is set to star as former FBI Director James Comey in a four-hour CBS Studios event miniseries based on Comey’s bestselling book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.” Comey was dismissed from his FBI role in May, 2017, after President Trump took objection to [...]

  • Dylan Dog story

    James Wan Teams up With Italy's Bonelli on 'Dylan Dog' Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Aquaman” director James Wan’s Atomic Monster is teaming up with prominent Italian comics publisher Sergio Bonelli Editore to co-produce an English-language TV series based on cult horror comic “Dylan Dog. Bonelli’s “Dylan Dog” property is being developed as a 10-episode live-action series based on Tiziano Sclavi’s popular franchise chronicling the exploits of its titular British [...]

  • Batwoman CW

    TV Ratings: 'Batwoman' Debuts to 1.8 Million Viewers

    “Batwoman” came swinging into action on The CW on Sunday night. The Ruby Rose-led series debuted to a 0.5 rating and 1.8 million viewers, a solid start for a CW series and well above the two shows which debuted last year on the network in “Roswell, Nex Mexico” and “Legacies.” Season 5 of “Supergirl” followed [...]

  • "A Perfect Man"

    SND Boards Pair of French Thriller Series 'A Perfect Man,' 'Doubt' (EXCLUSIVE)

    SND, the commercial arm of French TV network M6, has acquired international sales rights to “Doubt” and “A Perfect Man,” a pair of four-part French thriller series, in the run-up to Mipcom. “Doubt” was created by Sophie Lebarbier and Fanny Robert, the duo behind the hit French procedural series “Profiling.” Directed by Laure de Butler, [...]

  • Thierry Lachkar

    Youngest Media Expands Into France With Former Shine Executive

    In the run-up to Mipcom, the entertainment company Youngest Media is joining forces with the Paris-based production company Deeply Superficial to create Younger Media France. Youngest Media was founded in 2016 by David Flynn and Lucas Church, respectively the former CEO/chairman and CCO at Endemol. Headquartered in London, Youngest Media has already delivered several popular formats, [...]

  • Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale

    New ‘Walking Dead’ Series Lands at Amazon, AMC in International Markets

    The upcoming third series in “The Walking Dead” universe will play on Amazon Prime Video and AMC’s channels internationally. The series is in production in the U.S. before bowing on cable net AMC in North America. Amazon has pre-bought it for Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and most of Europe. The exceptions in Europe [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad