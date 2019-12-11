×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas Set Unscripted Sangeet Series at Amazon

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are bringing an unscripted series about an Indian pre-wedding tradition to Amazon.

Amazon has greenlit the untitled series, which will follow engaged couples as they prepare for their sangeet. A sangeet takes place the night before a wedding and features friends and family participating in a night of song and dance. The series will feature the couples along with their wedding party, family, and friends, as they not only prepare for the wedding itself, but also rehearse for the performances with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors. Casting is currently underway. Filming will take place in 2020.

“We re-watched the video of our Sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding,” said Chopra Jonas. “The Sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage.”

Chopra Jonas and Jonas, who were married in India last December, will executive produce along with Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, and Dan Volpe of Alfred Street Industries, Anjula Acharia, Phil McIntyre, and Nina Anand Aujla. Chopra Jonas will executive produce via her Purple Pebble Productions while Jonas will executive produce under his Image 32 banner. Amazon Studios will produce.

“The days leading up to our Sangeet were some of the most special, memorable moments of the weekend,” Jonas said. “Bringing the concept of this musical celebration to the mainstream in a new way, through couples setting out on one of the most exciting journeys of their life, is an idea that we are proud to bring to life with Amazon.”

Chopra Jonas is a world-renowned Bollywood star who made her American onscreen debut in the ABC drama series “Quantico” in 2015. She has gone on to star in a number of films since then and is currently developing an untitled Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor at Universal in which she will star and serve as co-producer.

“The sangeet is such a beautiful tradition and we’re excited to partner with Priyanka and Nick to honor it through this series and find couples from all different backgrounds that are excited to bring their families together through the universal language of song and dance,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

Jonas shot to stardom along with his brothers as the musical trio The Jonas Brothers. He most recently joined “The Voice” as a judge for the Spring 2020 season and starred in Lionsgate’s “Midway.” He also stars in the upcoming “Jumanji” sequel.

More TV

  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas Set Unscripted Sangeet Series at Amazon

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are bringing an unscripted series about an Indian pre-wedding tradition to Amazon. Amazon has greenlit the untitled series, which will follow engaged couples as they prepare for their sangeet. A sangeet takes place the night before a wedding and features friends and family participating in a night of song [...]

  • Nick Braun My Time Your Time

    WeWork Series in Development With 'Succession's' Nicholas Braun Attached to Star

    A television series based on the tumultuous story of WeWork is in the works, Variety has confirmed. Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content have acquired the rights to the upcoming book about the shared workspace company from Wall Street Journal reporters Maureen Farrell and Eliot Brown. Nicholas Braun, who currently plays Cousin Greg on the critically-acclaimed HBO series [...]

  • Boris Epshteyn

    Sinclair Drops Political Commentary Segments From Boris Epshteyn, Ameshia Cross

    Sinclair Broadcast Group has decided to scrap the political commentary segments that have aired across its vast station group since 2017. Boris Epshteyn, former Trump campaign official turned chief political analyst for Sinclair, has been delivering commentary segments that were mandated to run adjacent to local newscasts on all Sinclair stations since the spring of [...]

  • Supernatural -- "Alpha and Omega" --

    'Supernatural': Rob Benedict on Chuck and Sam's Cosmic Connection

    As the final season of “Supernatural” inches toward the series’ end, it does so with one quintessential question looming over the show: Will the Winchesters have to kill God — aka Chuck (Rob Benedict) — and if they succeed, does that mean all of existence or simply Sam (Jared Padalecki) will cease to, well, exist? [...]

  • David BellamyChelsea Flower Show, Day 1,

    David Bellamy, Ex-BBC Broadcaster and Environmentalist, Dies at 86

    David Bellamy, the former BBC broadcaster and naturalist, died on Wednesday. He was 86. Bellamy was a household name in the U.K., having authored dozens of watercolor books and appeared on hundreds of TV programs about the environment, particularly in the 1980s and ’90s. He was frequently parodied by comedian Lenny Henry, and inspired Henry’s [...]

  • R Kelly Sexual Assult Accusations Mugshot

    'Surviving R. Kelly Part II' Gets Trailer, Release Date

    Without overstating the case, it’s hard to imagine that R. Kelly would not be in jail today if not for “Surviving R. Kelly.” While many of the details and accusers featured in the Lifetime docuseries were new, the primary facts have been known for many years — and yet the series, more than any of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad