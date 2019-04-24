BBC Studios Making Prince Charles Series for ITV

ITV has greenlit a BBC Studios-produced series about Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne. “Inside the Duchy” (working title) will follow the Prince of Wales over two one-hour episodes to mark his 50th year as the holder of the title of Duke of Cornwall.

The producers said the series will give an unprecedented insight into the workings of the Duchy, the royal estate given to Charles as the duke, which generates £20 million ($26 million) a year in income. A film crew was embedded with the prince and staff and tenants of the Duchy, capturing the running of the estate.

The cameras follow Charles in his capacity as a landlord, farmer, and custodian of the land. In exclusive interviews, he explains how the Duchy is run to reflect his belief that economic development works best in harmony with the natural world and local communities.

“We’re excited to have a landmark documentary offering viewers a unique, close-quarters and intimate view of the Duchy and His Royal Highness’ role and working life within it,” said Jo Clinton-Davis, ITV controller of factual content.

BBC Studios is the production arm of the U.K. pubcaster. The series, which will be produced out of Bristol, England, is its first for commercial broadcaster ITV, one of the BBC’s fiercest rivals.

Jon Swain, head of BBC Studios’ unscripted productions, said: “We’re delighted to be working with ITV and opening a window onto one of the world’s most extraordinary family businesses.”

BBC Studios also has a large distribution arm, as does ITV, but Fremantle has secured the rights to “Inside the Duchy.” It will bring the show to the international market, including to the U.S.

Bill Lyons is the executive producer of the program, and Charlie Clay is the producer and director.