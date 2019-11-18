×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Prince Andrew’s Widely Criticized Interview About Jeffrey Epstein Wins Big Viewer Numbers for BBC

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: BBC/Mark Harrison

Prince Andrew’s interview by the BBC about his relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein drew viewers – and scathing critiques – in droves. Those who tuned into the special edition of BBC’s “Newsnight” program saw Queen Elizabeth II’s second son quizzed at length about his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein and about allegations that he himself slept with teenager Virginia Giuffre.

The hour-long exclusive interview, which aired at 9 p.m. Saturday on BBC Two, garnered 1.7 million viewers, the pubcaster told Variety. That’s a bigger-than-average audience for a slot that has recently featured panel show “QI.”

While it didn’t set a ratings record for “Newsnight,” the interview with Andrew, Duke of York, drew the highest audience “we have seen for several years” for the program, a BBC spokesman said. It has attracted a further 500,000 requests on the BBC’s iPlayer streaming and catchup service. Outside of the U.K., the full interview can be watched on YouTube, where it has so far garnered more than 450,000 views.

The interview with “Newsnight’s” Emily Maitlis took six months to arrange and dominated TV news and newspaper headlines in the U.K. – and beyond – over the weekend. Most commentators have judged it a huge PR disaster for the prince, who was roundly criticized for not showing any sympathy for Epstein’s victims or adequately explaining why he associated with Epstein after the disgraced financier’s release from prison, spending time with him and staying at his Manhattan home.

The prince, who served a stint as a U.K. trade envoy, said he did not regret his friendship with Epstein, who taught him about trade and business.

Nicknamed “Randy Andy” by the British tabloids in his younger years, the 59-year-old prince denied having sex with Giuffre when she was a teenager, saying that he was at a pizza restaurant with one of his daughters on the day in 2001 that he was alleged to have been with the then-17-year-old Giuffre.

While Andrew is believed to have wanted to put the issue of his association with Epstein to rest, it appears to have had the opposite effect. Gloria Allred, who is representing five of Epstein’s alleged victims, said the prince should offer himself up for interview by the FBI and prosecutors in New York. Asked whether he would do so, the prince said that it would depend on the legal advice he received.

Even sections of the U.K. press usually supportive of the royal family rounded on the prince after the interview in a wave of coruscating editorials, articles and overwhelmingly negative coverage.

Convicted sex offender Epstein died in a New York jail cell in August, apparently from suicide. Prince Andrew would not comment in detail on speculation that Epstein had not in fact taken his own life.

More TV

  • THIS IS US -- "Unhinged" Episode

    Asante Blackk on Going From 'When They See Us' to 'This Is Us'

    Asante Blackk was brand new to television when Ava DuVernay and casting director Aisha Coley cast him in “When They See Us,” Netflix’s four-part limited series centered on the real-life young men who were falsely convicted of a horrendous assault in 1980s New York City. Plucked from his Baltimore high school to play the teenage [...]

  • Gareth Neame

    'Downton Abbey' Producer Nabs Rights to 'Anyone,' Upcoming Charles Soule Novel

    Carnival Films will adapt Charles Soule’s “Anyone” for TV, having snagged the rights to the comic book writer’s second novel before it is published in December by Harper Perennial. Soule’s comic credits include “Daredevil,” “She-Hulk,” and “Death of Wolverine.” He will handle the “Anyone” adaptation alongside Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, and Joanna Strevens from Carnival. [...]

  • 'The Crown': Josh O'Connor, Erin Doherty

    'The Crown': Josh O'Connor, Erin Doherty on Charles and Anne 'Breaking the Mold'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Crown” Season 3 on Netflix. The arrivals of Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Princess Anne (Erin Doherty) midway through “The Crown’s” third season infuse the show with a youthful energy reminiscent of the first two years. But, they also offer a sense of rebelliousness, [...]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Harry Styles"

    Harry Styles Premieres New Song, Plays Trash-Eating Dog on ‘Saturday Night Live’ (Watch)

    The past couple of seasons of “Saturday Night Live” have seen some impressive hosting/musical performer double-duty stints, including Childish Gambino, Halsey and Chance the Rapper — and last night Harry Styles was more than up to the challenge. The singer appeared in nearly every skit — including turns as a naïve office intern, a gangster, [...]

  • Mindy Kaling Actors on Actors

    Why Mindy Kaling Turned to Social Media to Find the Lead of Her Netflix Series

    Constance Wu (“Hustlers”) and Mindy Kaling (“Late Night”) explained how the internet helped expand the casting pool for their projects during a conversation for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” Wu began the interview: “When I did ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and they were looking for actors, it was crazy how many people said, ‘Well, there are [...]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Harry Styles"

    'Saturday Night Live' Turns the Impeachment Hearings Into a Soap Opera (Watch)

    “Saturday Night Live” kicked off its Nov. 16 episode with a take on the biggest news story of the previous week (and foreseeable future): the impeachment hearings. But another big story of the week, especially in Hollywood, was how NBC’s last remaining daytime drama, “Days of our Lives,” had let its actors out of their [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad