‘Primal’ Animated Series From Genndy Tartakovsky Ordered at Adult Swim

Adult Swim is continuing its partnership with “Samurai Jack” creator Genndy Tartakovsky.

Coming off the final season of “Samurai Jack,” which aired in 2017, the cable channel has ordered a new animated series titled “Primal” from the Russian-American animator.

“Primal” centers around a caveman at the dawn of evolution and a dinosaur on the brink of extinction. Bonded by tragedy, this unlikely friendship becomes the only hope of survival in a violent, primordial world. The half-hour animated series will premiere this fall.

Tartakovsky is also known for directing the three “Hotel Transylvania” movies. In terms of his other TV work, Tartakovsky created “Dexter’s Laboratory” at Cartoon Network and created/directed the original “Star Wars: Clone Wars” series, also at Cartoon Network.

The news comes off the back of two other series order at Adult Swim in the form of quarter-hour live-action comedy “Three Busy Debras,” and “Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law” spinoff “Birdgirl,” which has Paget Brewster in place to lend her voice to the title character. The former, an absurdist comedy, follows the surreal day-to-day lives of three deranged housewives, all named Debra, in their affluent suburban town of Lemoncurd, Connecticut. The show, whose pilot was ordered by Adult Swim a year ago, will go into production later this year.