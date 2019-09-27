×
'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' Canceled After One Season at Freeform

Freeform has canceled “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.”

The series aired just one season, which ran for 10 episodes beginning in March of this year. The series was a spinoff of “Pretty Little Liars” with original series stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish reprising their roles. It was based on the novel “The Perfectionists,” written by Sara Shepard, who also wrote the book on which “Pretty Little Liars” is based. The series also starred Sofia Carson, Sydney Park, Eli Brown, Graeme Thomas King, and Kelly Rutherford.

“Pretty Little Liars” creator and showrunner I. Marlene King wrote the pilot and served as executive producer with Lisa Cochran-Neilan, Leslie Morgenstein, Charlie Craig, and Gina Girolamo. Alloy Entertainment and Long Lake Media produced in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directed the pilot.

“The Perfectionists” had been in development since 2014 while the mothership series was still on the air. “Pretty Little Liars,” meanwhile, wrapped up in 2017 after seven seasons on Freeform, ultimately airing 160 episodes.

Freeform’s remaining scripted originals includes shows like the dramedy “The Bold Type,” “Black-ish” spinoff “Grown-ish,” “The Fosters” spinoff “Good Trouble,” mermaid drama “Siren,” and the Marvel series “Cloak & Dagger.” Freeform had previously given a straight-to-series order to the multi-cam comedy “Unrelated,” which was co-created by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris. It was announced in July that that project was not moving forward at the network.

