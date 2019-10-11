Presidential Debate Dates Set for 2020 White House Race

The Commission on Presidential Debates has set the schedule for both presidential and vice-presidential debates for 2020, setting in motion what are likely to be some of the most-watched events of the next presidential election.
CBS Television Studios is continuing its push into animation. Senior vice president of comedy development Alec Botnick has been promoted, now adding head of animation to his title. He will continue to report to Kate Adler, executive vice president of comedy development for CBS TV Studios. “Alec has proven to be a huge asset not [...]
ABC has given a put pilot order to a drama series inspired by Mandy Moore’s early music career, Variety has learned. Currently titled “90’s Popstar,” the project hails from writer and executive producer Amanda Lasher, with Moore set to executive produce alongside “This Is Us” showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Adam Londy of Aptaker [...]
Disney is going to give “High School Musical” fans a treat prior to the launch of the standalone streaming service Disney Plus. “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” the series adaptation of the popular Disney Channel film franchise, will air its first episode across three Disney-owned networks nearly a week before it debuts at [...]
The CBS All Access adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand” is continuing to round out its cast. Joining the likes of previously announced stars Amber Heard, James Marsden and Whoopi Goldberg will be Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara and Hamish Linklater. “The Stand” presents an apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in [...]
NBCUniversal has stopped airing a Trump campaign commercial that accused various TV-news anchors of being in league with Democrats attempting to move forward an impeachment inquiry into the president’s conduct. The 30-second spot carried with it a debunked line about former Vice President Joe Biden being involved with the ouster of a prosecutor in Ukraine. [...]
“Grey’s Anatomy” was once again the winner on Thursday night for ABC, as newer shows continue to struggle around it. The show, currently in its 16th season, posted a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and was watched by just over 6 million total viewers, beating CBS’ “Young Sheldon” into first place for the third week [...]