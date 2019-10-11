Presidential Debate Dates Set for 2020 White House Race

The Commission on Presidential Debates has set the schedule for both presidential and vice-presidential debates for 2020, setting in motion what are likely to be some of the most-watched events of the next presidential election.

The first general election presidential debate will take place on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 and will be hosted by the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana

The first general election vice presidential debate will take place Wednesday, October 7, 2020, and will be hosted by the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah

A third general election presidential debate will take place on Thursday, October 22, 2020, and will be hosted by Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Commission said it would announce further details about the debates, including format and moderators, in 2020. All the debates are scheduled to start at 9 p.m. eastern and will run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption, the organization said.

The nonprofit was established in 1987 and has sponsored and produced all general election presidential and vice presidential debates since then. The group receives no funding from the government or any political party or campaign.