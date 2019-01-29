×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

President Trump Returns to Super Bowl Pre-Game Coverage

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Face the Nation Margaret Brennan
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS News

President Donald Trump will make an appearance during CBS’ pre-game coverage of Super Bowl LIII, reviving a tradition he skipped in 2018 when the White House and NBC News could not come to terms on an interview.

CBS News said Trump will do an interview on “Face The Nation” on Sunday, February 3 – game day – with anchor Margaret Brennan. A chunk of that exchange will appear during the Sunday public-affairs program, and a portion will be aired at 3:30 p.m. eastern during CBS’ pre-game programming.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Patricia Heaton24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards,

    Patricia Heaton Comedy 'Carol's Second Act' Scores Pilot Order at CBS

    The Patricia Heaton-led comedy series “Carol’s Second Act” is one step closer to the airwaves. The broadcaster has given out a pilot order for the multi-cam comedy, in which Heaton would star and executive produce. Heaton is set to play Carol Chambers who, after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, embarks on a unique [...]

  • MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. - "The

    TV News Roundup: ABC Releases 'Agents of SHIELD' Season 6 Trailer (Watch)

    In Monday’s roundup, ABC has revealed the Season 6 trailer for “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” and Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York” releases the Season 11 premiere date. FIRST LOOKS ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” has released its official Season 6 trailer. The new installment will consist of 13 episodes, after Season 5 left off with [...]

  • Noah Jupe

    'Honey Boy' Star Noah Jupe Joins Nicole Kidman in HBO Drama 'The Undoing'

    Noah Jupe has been cast in the upcoming HBO limited series “The Undoing,” Variety has learned. He joins previously announced cast members Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, and Donald Sutherland. The role also reunites Jupe with series director and executive producer Susanne Bier, who previously directed the child star in the AMC series “The Night Manager.” The [...]

  • Deception Review ABC

    Fox Orders Criminal Psychologist Drama Pilot 'Prodigal Son' From 'Deception' Team

    Fox has given a pilot order to the drama project “Prodigal Son.” The one-hour series centers on Malcolm Bright, an acclaimed criminal psychologist. He knows how killers think, how their minds work. Why? His father was one of the worst — a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” He will use his twisted genius to help [...]

  • ABC Orders Pilot for Drama 'The

    ABC Orders Pilot for Drama 'The Baker and The Beauty' Based on Israeli Series

    ABC has ordered the American adaptation of “The Baker and the Beauty” to pilot. Based on the Israeli romantic comedy series of the same name, the series tells the story of the unlikely romance between a blue-collar baker and an international superstar. Theirs is a relationship that not only upends their own lives, but the [...]

  • Robin Thede Issa Rae

    Robin Thede Sets 'Black Lady Sketch Show' at HBO With Issa Rae Producing

    Robin Thede and Issa Rae are teaming for a half-hour sketch comedy series at HBO. The series is titled “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” It will feature narrative sketches performed by a core cast of black women, including Thede, as well as celebrity guests. The show will be written by, directed by, and star an array [...]

  • Cazzie David Elisa Kalani

    Cazzie David, Elisa Kalani Comedy Series 'Half-Empty' Scores Pilot Order at Amazon

    Amazon has given out a pilot order to the comedy “Half-Empty.” The series was co-written by Cazzie David and Elisa Kalani, with David also set to star in the series. it follows a sardonic college student whose overactive imagination leads to catastrophic thinking and an endless chain of social disasters. David and Kalani will also [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad