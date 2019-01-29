President Trump Returns to Super Bowl Pre-Game Coverage

CBS News said Trump will do an interview on “Face The Nation” on Sunday, February 3 – game day – with anchor Margaret Brennan. A chunk of that exchange will appear during the Sunday public-affairs program, and a portion will be aired at 3:30 p.m. eastern during CBS’ pre-game programming.
The Patricia Heaton-led comedy series “Carol’s Second Act” is one step closer to the airwaves. The broadcaster has given out a pilot order for the multi-cam comedy, in which Heaton would star and executive produce. Heaton is set to play Carol Chambers who, after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, embarks on a unique [...]
In Monday’s roundup, ABC has revealed the Season 6 trailer for “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” and Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York” releases the Season 11 premiere date. FIRST LOOKS ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” has released its official Season 6 trailer. The new installment will consist of 13 episodes, after Season 5 left off with [...]
Noah Jupe has been cast in the upcoming HBO limited series “The Undoing,” Variety has learned. He joins previously announced cast members Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, and Donald Sutherland. The role also reunites Jupe with series director and executive producer Susanne Bier, who previously directed the child star in the AMC series “The Night Manager.” The [...]
Fox has given a pilot order to the drama project “Prodigal Son.” The one-hour series centers on Malcolm Bright, an acclaimed criminal psychologist. He knows how killers think, how their minds work. Why? His father was one of the worst — a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” He will use his twisted genius to help [...]
ABC has ordered the American adaptation of “The Baker and the Beauty” to pilot. Based on the Israeli romantic comedy series of the same name, the series tells the story of the unlikely romance between a blue-collar baker and an international superstar. Theirs is a relationship that not only upends their own lives, but the [...]
Robin Thede and Issa Rae are teaming for a half-hour sketch comedy series at HBO. The series is titled “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” It will feature narrative sketches performed by a core cast of black women, including Thede, as well as celebrity guests. The show will be written by, directed by, and star an array [...]
Amazon has given out a pilot order to the comedy “Half-Empty.” The series was co-written by Cazzie David and Elisa Kalani, with David also set to star in the series. it follows a sardonic college student whose overactive imagination leads to catastrophic thinking and an endless chain of social disasters. David and Kalani will also [...]