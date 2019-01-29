President Trump Returns to Super Bowl Pre-Game Coverage

President Donald Trump will make an appearance during CBS’ pre-game coverage of Super Bowl LIII, reviving a tradition he skipped in 2018 when the White House and NBC News could not come to terms on an interview.

CBS News said Trump will do an interview on “Face The Nation” on Sunday, February 3 – game day – with anchor Margaret Brennan. A chunk of that exchange will appear during the Sunday public-affairs program, and a portion will be aired at 3:30 p.m. eastern during CBS’ pre-game programming.

