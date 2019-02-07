Christopher McQuarrie, Anthony Peckham Join Bill Clinton-James Patterson Project at Showtime

Christopher McQuarrie and Anthony Peckham have signed on to “The President Is Missing,” the drama series based on the novel of the same name by Bill Clinton and James Patterson currently in development at Showtime.

McQuarrie will executive produce with Heather McQuarrie, Clinton, and Patterson. Peckham will write the adaptation in addition to executive producing. Jillian Share will co-executive produce for the McQuarries’ Invisible Ink Productions. Bill Robinson and Leopoldo Gout will also executive produce.

“Christopher McQuarrie is a master of complex and compelling filmmaking. We feel so lucky to have ensnared him along with the supremely talented Tony Peckham to adapt ‘The President Is Missing,’” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks. “They are both extremely enthusiastic about bringing this uniquely authentic political thriller to life on Showtime.”

In the series, a powerless and politically aimless Vice President unexpectedly becomes President halfway into his administration’s first term, despite his every wish to the contrary. He walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House. Attacked by both friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he is confronted with a terrible choice: keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.

McQuarrie won an Oscar for his screenplay for “The Usual Suspects,” which has been named as one of the 101 greatest screenplays of all time by the WGA. His other writing credits include “Valkyrie” and “Edge of Tomorrow.” In addition to writing and directing “Jack Reacher,” McQuarrie also directed “Mission: Impossible–Rogue Nation” and “Mission: Impossible–Fallout,” He is currently set to begin directing the latest two installments in the franchise later this year. He is repped by CAA and Key Creatives.

Peckham is known for writing the screenplay for the drama film “Invictus.” His other screenplay credits include “Sherlock Holmes” and “Don’t Say a Word.” He is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.