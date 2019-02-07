×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Christopher McQuarrie, Anthony Peckham Join Bill Clinton-James Patterson Project at Showtime

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Showtime, Ginger Di Nunzio/Sandprints Photography

Christopher McQuarrie and Anthony Peckham have signed on to “The President Is Missing,” the drama series based on the novel of the same name by Bill Clinton and James Patterson currently in development at Showtime.

McQuarrie will executive produce with Heather McQuarrie, Clinton, and Patterson. Peckham will write the adaptation in addition to executive producing. Jillian Share will co-executive produce for the McQuarries’ Invisible Ink Productions. Bill Robinson and Leopoldo Gout will also executive produce.

Christopher McQuarrie is a master of complex and compelling filmmaking. We feel so lucky to have ensnared him along with the supremely talented Tony Peckham to adapt ‘The President Is Missing,’” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks. “They are both extremely enthusiastic about bringing this uniquely authentic political thriller to life on Showtime.”

In the series, a powerless and politically aimless Vice President unexpectedly becomes President halfway into his administration’s first term, despite his every wish to the contrary. He walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House. Attacked by both friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he is confronted with a terrible choice: keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.

Related

McQuarrie won an Oscar for his screenplay for “The Usual Suspects,” which has been named as one of the 101 greatest screenplays of all time by the WGA. His other writing credits include “Valkyrie” and “Edge of Tomorrow.” In addition to writing and directing “Jack Reacher,” McQuarrie also directed “Mission: Impossible–Rogue Nation” and “Mission: Impossible–Fallout,” He is currently set to begin directing the latest two installments in the franchise later this year. He is repped by CAA and Key Creatives.

Peckham is known for writing the screenplay for the drama film “Invictus.” His other screenplay credits include “Sherlock Holmes” and “Don’t Say a Word.” He is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More TV

  • Chris McQuarrie, Tony Peckham Join Clinton-Patterson

    Christopher McQuarrie, Anthony Peckham Join Bill Clinton-James Patterson Project at Showtime

    Christopher McQuarrie and Anthony Peckham have signed on to “The President Is Missing,” the drama series based on the novel of the same name by Bill Clinton and James Patterson currently in development at Showtime. McQuarrie will executive produce with Heather McQuarrie, Clinton, and Patterson. Peckham will write the adaptation in addition to executive producing. Jillian [...]

  • Batwoman Arrow

    Broadcast Networks Brace for Big Decline in Pilot Orders

    This year’s broadcast pilot season is shaping up to be one of the leanest in recent memory as far as sheer numbers are concerned. Among ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC, 50 pilots have been ordered so far for the 2019-20 season. That number also includes two straight-to-series orders at Fox and one at [...]

  • Susan Zirinsky

    CBS News Sets New Executive Structure Under Susan Zirinsky

    CBS News unveiled a new top executive structure, another sign of how Susan Zirinsky, the unit’s incoming president, intends to manage operations going forward. Kimberly Godwin was named executive vice president of news, with top editorial oversight of newsgathering around the world. Charles Pavlounis was given expanded duties as executive vice president of business development [...]

  • Television Programme 'bergerac'. John Nettles And

    'Bergerac' Reboot in Development for Paramount Network International  

    British police drama “Bergerac” is being primed for a reboot for Paramount Network International. U.K. production companies Artists Studios, which is backed by Endemol Shine U.K., and Westward Studios, which is based on Jersey where the show is set, are developing the project as a potential future commission for Paramount’s network of channels outside the [...]

  • Project Blue Book

    Syfy Takes Robert Zemeckis UFO Show 'Project Blue Book' for U.K.

    Syfy has acquired A+E Networks’ sci-fi historical drama “Project Blue Book” for the U.K., it was announced Thursday by Syfy’s parent company, NBC Universal International Networks. Executive produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, “Project Blue Book” is based on a real-life U.S. government operation of the same name and centers on the investigation by the [...]

  • ARD Nabs Psychological Thriller 'Cheat' From

    ARD Nabs Psychological Thriller 'Cheat' From All3Media in Berlin

    All3Media International has secured another major pre-sale on Two Brothers Pictures’ “Cheat” ahead of its screening as part of the European Film Market’s official Drama Series Days program in Berlin next week. ARD Degeto has acquired the drama series for Germany, with plans to air the show later this year. “Cheat” stars Katherine Kelly and [...]

  • Darren Childs to Step Down as

    Darren Childs to Step Down as CEO of UKTV

    Darren Childs is to step down as CEO of Britain’s UKTV after eight years at the helm. He will exit at the end of June, the company announced Thursday. A successor has not been named. UKTV’s portfolio includes free-to-air channels such as Dave and Drama that mix classic British content with newer U.S. and U.K. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad