×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Prentiss Fraser Joins Endeavor Content as Its Global TV Sales Business Moves to London

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

After exiting Fox in the wake of the Disney takeover, Prentiss Fraser is heading to Endeavor Content to be its executive vice president for international TV sales. The move sees Endeavor’s TV distribution business relocate from L.A. to London, where Fraser is based. U.S.-based Gary Marenzi is exiting the business.

Fraser will be in post in October, in time for Mipcom, the biggest international TV market of the year. She will report to company co-presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor.

“As a leading executive in the international television space, Prentiss brings a wealth of experience and dynamic perspective to our team,” Rice and Taylor said. “The global television business is bigger than ever before, and we are looking forward to Prentiss’ leadership as we expand our services for our partners in this area.”

Fraser headed the Fox Networks Group Content Distribution unit before leaving earlier this year. Prior to Fox, she was at eOne. “I was hoping to find my new home at a media company with stellar management, an undeniable reputation and global scale,” she said. “With their adaptable and modern approach to content creation and sales, a massively broad corporate portfolio, and an amazing global team in place, Endeavor Content was definitely the right choice.”

Related

Endeavor Content will roll into Mipcom with Emmy-winner “Killing Eve,” as well as seek to tee up deals for projects including its latest Agatha Christie adaptation, “The Pale Horse,” and Andrew Glassman’s game show, “Spin the Wheel,” executive produced by Justin Timberlake.

Outgoing exec Marenzi is a distribution veteran with stints at MGM, Paramount, and UIP under his belt. He will focus on his L.A.-based consulting business having helped build out what has become the Endeavor Content sales operation.

“The relocation of television sales operations from Los Angeles to London is the next logical phase in the development of Endeavor Content, and I’m sure that we will continue to work together in the future as I rejoin the entrepreneurial ranks,” Marenzi said.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Former Prosieben exec joins Moonbug

    Former ProSiebenSat.1 and A+E Exec Nicolas Eglau Joins Kids' Content Outfit Moonbug

    Nicolas Eglau has joined Moonbug, the kids’ digital content business run by René Rechtman, the former Walt Disney digital studios head, and John Robson, the former head of international digital distribution at Paramount. Eglau will run Moonbug’s EMEA business from London. He was latterly EVP of international at German media giant ProSiebenSat.1. Before that, he [...]

  • Prentiss Fraser Joins Endeavor Content

    Prentiss Fraser Joins Endeavor Content as Its Global TV Sales Business Moves to London

    After exiting Fox in the wake of the Disney takeover, Prentiss Fraser is heading to Endeavor Content to be its executive vice president for international TV sales. The move sees Endeavor’s TV distribution business relocate from L.A. to London, where Fraser is based. U.S.-based Gary Marenzi is exiting the business. Fraser will be in post [...]

  • Rachel Lefevre, Matt Whelan in ‘The

    Rachel Lefevre, Matt Whelan Starring in ‘The Sounds’ for Acorn TV, Sky NZ, CBC

    AMC Networks-owned streamer Acorn TV, Kiwi pay-TV platform Sky NZ, and Canadian pubcaster CBC are tuning into “The Sounds,” an original thriller set on New Zealand’s South Island. The eight-parter will star Rachelle Lefevre (“Under the Dome”) and Matt Whelan (“Narcos”) as a couple who move to Marlborough Sounds to start a new life. When [...]

  • Jonathan Spink and Ricky Ow

    Ricky Ow Gets Enlarged Asia Role at WarnerMedia as Jonathan Spink Leaves HBO

    Broadcast veteran Ricky Ow has been named as president of WarnerMedia Networks distribution and advertising sales, in the Asia Pacific region. The move merges Turner Asia Pacific and HBO Asia and means the departure of Jonathan Spink, the long-time chief of HBO Asia. The move was announced Wednesday by Giorgio Stock, president, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, [...]

  • EMPIRE: L-R: Trai Byers and Taraji

    'Empire' Boss on the Final Season, Jamal's Story's 'Natural Conclusion' (SPOILERS)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “What Is Love,” the sixth season premiere of “Empire.” Before “Empire” could go forward with its final season, it had to look back. Every season of the Fox musical family drama has ended with a cliffhanger to tease the turmoil that awaits upon the [...]

  • Democratic Speaker of the House from

    Lizzo, Mark Ruffalo and More Hollywood Reactions to Nancy Pelosi's Call to Impeach Trump

    After Democratic speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump, celebrities took to Twitter. Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry is in response to a phone call President Trump made with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy where President Trump reportedly used his political position to pressure Ukraine into investigating Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad