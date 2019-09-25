Prentiss Fraser Joins Endeavor Content as Its Global TV Sales Business Moves to London

After exiting Fox in the wake of the Disney takeover, Prentiss Fraser is heading to Endeavor Content to be its executive vice president for international TV sales. The move sees Endeavor’s TV distribution business relocate from L.A. to London, where Fraser is based. U.S.-based Gary Marenzi is exiting the business.

Fraser will be in post in October, in time for Mipcom, the biggest international TV market of the year. She will report to company co-presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor.

“As a leading executive in the international television space, Prentiss brings a wealth of experience and dynamic perspective to our team,” Rice and Taylor said. “The global television business is bigger than ever before, and we are looking forward to Prentiss’ leadership as we expand our services for our partners in this area.”

Fraser headed the Fox Networks Group Content Distribution unit before leaving earlier this year. Prior to Fox, she was at eOne. “I was hoping to find my new home at a media company with stellar management, an undeniable reputation and global scale,” she said. “With their adaptable and modern approach to content creation and sales, a massively broad corporate portfolio, and an amazing global team in place, Endeavor Content was definitely the right choice.”

Endeavor Content will roll into Mipcom with Emmy-winner “Killing Eve,” as well as seek to tee up deals for projects including its latest Agatha Christie adaptation, “The Pale Horse,” and Andrew Glassman’s game show, “Spin the Wheel,” executive produced by Justin Timberlake.

Outgoing exec Marenzi is a distribution veteran with stints at MGM, Paramount, and UIP under his belt. He will focus on his L.A.-based consulting business having helped build out what has become the Endeavor Content sales operation.

“The relocation of television sales operations from Los Angeles to London is the next logical phase in the development of Endeavor Content, and I’m sure that we will continue to work together in the future as I rejoin the entrepreneurial ranks,” Marenzi said.