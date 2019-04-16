×
Showtime Unveils First Look Trailer, Premiere Date For Roger Ailes Miniseries (Watch)

Russell Crowe as Rodger Ailes in The Loudest Voice (Episode 102). - Photo: JoJo Whilden/SHOWTIME - Photo ID: LoudestVoice_102_6551.DNG
CREDIT: JoJo Whilden/SHOWTIME

Russell Crowe’s portrayal of the controversial Fox News chief Roger Ailes will be coming to Showtime on Sunday, June 30, the network has announced.

Showtime has also released an unnerving first look trailer for the miniseries, in which Crowe’s Ailes takes over Fox News and starts bending it to his will.

“Here in America, television news is king,” the character says. “We’re gonna give them a vision of the world the way they want it to be…we’re way past politics, it’s war.”

The trailer more than hints at the sexual harassment allegations which brought about Ailes’ downfall, as the character is seen touching Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, played by Naomi Watts, who looks extremely uncomfortable with his actions.

The series is based on Gabriel Sherman’s bestselling book, “The Loudest Voice in the Room,” and tells the story of Ailes and his rise and fall at Fox News. Sherman co-wrote the first episode with “Spotlight” scribe and helmer Tom McCarthy.

In addition to Crowe and Watts, the star-studded cast also includes Sienna Miller as Ailes’ wife Elizabeth, Seth MacFarlane as former Fox News PR chief Brian Lewis, Simon McBurney as News Corp leader Rupert Murdoch, “Peaky Blinders” star Annabelle Wallis as former Fox News booker Laurie Luhn, and Aleksa Palladino as Ailes’ longtime assistant Judy Laterza.

Josh Charles will guest star as Casey Close, Gretchen Carlson’s husband, and Josh Stamberg will also appear as former Fox executive, Bill Shine.

The project is a co-production between Showtime and and Blumhouse Television. Executive producers on the series include Crowe, McCarthy, Alex Metcalf and Jason Blum, as well as Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse TV, Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions and Kari Skogland.

Production on the series is currently underway in New York City.

