‘Preacher’ To End With Season 4 on AMC

CREDIT: Courtesy of AMC

The fourth season of AMC’s “The Preacher” will also be its last, Variety has learned.

The series, based on the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and are thrust into a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between.

Seth Rogen, who developed and executive produces the series, made the announcement via his Instagram.

“The fourth and final season of Preacher is coming. It’s been a wild ride. Thank you all,” Rogen said.

Rogen also revealed in the post that the final season will premiere on August 8.

The news comes only a few days after Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures signed a multi-platform production deal with Lionsgate, departing Sony Pictures TV.

The series is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios. It was developed for television by Rogen and Evan Goldberg and showrunner Sam Catlin. Catlin executive produces along with Rogen, Goldberg and James Weaver for their company, Point Grey Pictures. Neal H. Moritz and Ori Marmur for Original Film and Vivian Cannon, Jason Netter, Michael Slovis, Mark McNair and Ken F. Levin also executive produce.

