Pre-Sales for ‘Noughts and Crosses’ Lead Scripted Deals for ITV Studios at Mipcom

ITV Studios Global Entertainment has racked up pre-sales for its leading Mipcom title “Noughts and Crosses”, and has unveiled a number of other deals on its drama slate.

“Noughts and Crosses” has been acquired by M-Net in Africa, Russia’s More TV, TVNZ in New Zealand and on BBC First across Benelux prior to its launch on BBC One in the UK next year.

Based on Malorie Blackman’s novel of the same name, “Noughts and Crosses”, is a love story set in a parallel 21st century Britain, where black people – Crosses – are the ruling race while white people – Noughts – are the lower class. It’s produced for the BBC by ITV-owned Victoria producer Mammoth Screen.

ITV Studios Global Entertainment managing director Ruth Berry said: “I believe Noughts & Crosses is a brand-defining piece of television and I’m delighted that broadcasters across the world are already coming on board.”

Another Mammoth Screen series, “World on Fire” has sold to China on Huanxi Premium, RTL in Germany, Telefonica in Spain and BBC First across Australia and Benelux, as well as Roadshow in Australia, NTT Plala in Japan, and in Korea on Channel A for linear and KT Corp for SVOD. The Second World War drama is co-produced with Masterpiece and launched on BBC One in the UK last month.

Elsewhere, factual drama “A Confession”, written by the Oscar-nominated Jeff Pope and starring Martin Freeman and Imelda Staunton, has sold to Seven in Australia, BBC First in Asia, M-Net in Africa, NPO in the Netherlands, VRT Belgium, NRK in Norway, DR in Denmark and YLE in Finland.

Mainstreet Pictures’ thriller, “Gold Digger”, has been acquired across Benelux by BBC First, as well as by Seven and TVNZ – both of which have also picked up “Wild Bill”, starring Rob Lowe. Produced by 42, Anonymous Content and MultiStory Media, the six-part drama has also been acquired by M-Net, YLE in Finland and BBC First in Asia.

Meanwhile series three of Monumental Pictures’ “Harlots” has been acquired by SBS and SBS On Demand in Australia, Lightbox in New Zealand and U-NEXT in Japan, and “Schitt’s Creek” has been picked up by Viacom 18 in India, Fox Asia and ABC Comedy in Australia.