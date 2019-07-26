‘Power’ Spinoff Series ‘Power Book 2: Ghost’ in Pre-Production, to Feature Mary J. Blige

It was revealed in May that the hit Starz series’ sixth season was going be its last. However, series creator and co-showrunner Courtney A. Kemp had teased that new shows set in the “Power” universe were in the works and at the show’s Television Critics Association summer press tour she went a step further by announcing that pre

“We will follow some of your beloved ‘Power’ characters beyond the scope of the initial series,” Kemp had previously said on prospective “Power” spinoffs. “But we will play with your expectations of which characters, where, and the master timeline of it all, creating a ‘Power’ universe as unpredictable as the original.”

Early on in the panel, “Power” star Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson almost spilled the beans on what form the spinoff series would take, before Kemp stepped in and reminded him that he was about spoil a surprise.

Jackson was also asked about the show’s lack of awards recognition and his views on why “Power” hasn’t seen any love from the TV Academy to date. The

“I’d like to say it’s racial, that’s the way way to get out of things,” Jackson said. “People connected to these ceremonies are not necessarily cool people.”

“Well now we’ll never get one,” Kemp responded jokingly.

Jackson revealed that his next project at Starz, with whom he signed a massive four-year multi-series deal last year, will be the previously announced drama based on the story of the drug trafficking organization Black Mafia Family.

“Power” also stars Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Rotimi, Alani “La La” Anthony, Jerry Ferrara, Shane Johnson, Michael Rainey Jr., and Larenz Tate. Even in its fifth season, the show is Starz’ most-watched and highest-rated show. According to the cabler, the series averaged 10 million viewers per episode in multi-platform viewing.