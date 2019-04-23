×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Roundup: ‘Pose’ Season 2 Premiere Date Pushed Back on FX

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
black lgbtq actors hollywood representation
CREDIT: FX Productions/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s roundup, “Pose” gets a new Season 2 premiere date and Sara Gilbert is set to play a recurring role on Season 3 of Netflix’s “Atypical.”

FIRST LOOK

The TV Academy has unveiled the key art for the 71st Emmy Awards. The new design, which will be used across platforms including the Emmy’s website, advertisements and collateral images, is titled “Light Fountain” and displays the Emmy statuette atop streaks of light, backdropped by more rays of purple and orange lights. The 71st Emmy Awards will air live in L.A on Sept. 22. 

71st Emmys

DATES

Netflix announced that its original series “What/If” will premiere on the streaming site on May 24. The Neo-noir thriller — which stars Renee Zellweger (“Cold Mountain, Jerry Maguire”), Jane Levy (“Castle Rock, Suburgatory”), Blake Jenner (“American Animals, Glee”) and Samantha Ware (“Glee”) — follows a mysterious female protagonist as she offers two wealthy newlyweds in San Francisco a lucrative but suspicious offer. The 10-episode first season is executive produced by Page Fright’s Mike Kelley and Melissa Loy alongside production by Atlas Entertainment’s Alex Gartner and Charles Roven, and Compari Entertainment’s Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke.

Related

Season 4 of “The Detour” will return to TBS on June 18. Created, written, and executive produced by Jason Jones and Samantha Bee, the absurdist comedy follows the Parker family as they deal with each other’s antics on a string of family vacations they take across the U.S. Starring Jones alongside Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich, Liam Carroll, Season 4 sees the Parkers on a global search — from New York City to Paraguay — to find their rebellious runaway daughter Delilah.

FX has announced that the premiere date for Season 2 of Pose has been moved to Tuesday, June 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show was originally scheduled to return on Sunday, June 9 at 9 pm. The 10-episode second season, helmed by Ryan Murphy, is set in New York City’s underground ball culture in the 1990s and stars Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, Mj Rodriguez, among many more.

CASTING

Sara Gilbert, best known for her role on “The Conners,” is set to play a recurring role on Season 3 of Netflix’s original series “Atypical.” The series, written and executive produced by Robia Rashid (“How I Met Your Mother, Will & Grace”), follows 18 year-old Sam who’s on the autism spectrum and struggles to live a normal high school life. As the new season sees Sam begin college, Gilbert will play Professor Judd, an irritable yet compassionate Ethics university professor.

GREENLIGHTS

WE tv has announced the June premiere of its new spin-off series “Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup.” The docu-series will follow five of the most popular couples from the original series as they adjust to their relationships after release from prison. Produced by Sharp Entertainment, the spin-off will see the show’s favorite characters transition to their new lives as they buy homes and raise kids.

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More TV

  • black lgbtq actors hollywood representation

    TV Roundup: 'Pose' Season 2 Premiere Date Pushed Back on FX

    In today’s roundup, “Pose” gets a new Season 2 premiere date and Sara Gilbert is set to play a recurring role on Season 3 of Netflix’s “Atypical.” FIRST LOOK The TV Academy has unveiled the key art for the 71st Emmy Awards. The new design, which will be used across platforms including the Emmy’s website, [...]

  • James Holzhauer Jeopardy

    Why James Holzhauer Is Bad for 'Jeopardy!' (Column)

    James Holzhauer, who is closing in on a million dollars of game-show winnings, is on track to become the most successful “Jeopardy!” contestant of all time. And he’s become such a dominant force that a historic run has come to seem, as television, boring. Over the course of thirteen episodes and counting, Holzhauer’s methods and [...]

  • Joe Ianniello

    CBS Suspends CEO Search, Extends Ianniello in Role Through 2019

    CBS Corp. said it would suspend the months-long search it has conducted for a new leader for the company since the departure of Leslie Moonves and would instead extend the tenure of its acting chief, Joseph Ianniello, through the end of 2019. “Joe has demonstrated exceptional leadership during this time of unprecedented transition at CBS. [...]

  • Wanda Sykes Silicon Valleywood

    Wanda Sykes on Doing Business With Netflix: 'They Moved That Comma'

    MENLO PARK, Calif. — Wanda Sykes wears a lot of hats as a comedian, writer, producer and entrepreneur, and that gives her a keen sense of the ever-growing content marketplace. She also has a very clear understanding of what she’s worth in dollars and cents, as she shared Tuesday in her Q&A at Variety’s Silicon [...]

  • Jenna Hager Hoda Kotb

    NBC News Sets Joanne LaMarca as EP, 'Today' Fourth Hour

    Just after NBC News recalibrated the fourth our of its daytime “Today” program, it has named a new executive producer to oversee the show. Joanne LaMarca, a longtime “Today” staffer who left NBC News in 2017 after a long run, will return as the new head of the 10 a.m. hour that is now led by [...]

  • Adam McKay photogrpahed at the PMC

    HBO to Team With Adam McKay on Scripted Showtime Lakers Series

    HBO is bringing the Showtime Lakers to the scripted arena with “Showtime,” Variety has confirmed. The series, which has received a pilot order at the cabler, hails from Adam McKay, who will direct. “Showtime” will be based on Jeff Pearlman’s non-fiction book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.” “Jeff Pearlman’s [...]

  • The 100 -- "Sanctum" -- Image

    'The 100' Boss Breaks Down Season 6's New World and Theme of 'Can We Do Better?'

    When “The 100” returns for its sixth season on April 30, the CW drama will thrust its characters into a brand new world. After escaping a no-longer habitable Earth at the end of the fifth season, the characters went into cryostasis until the planet was ready for life again. One hundred and twenty-five years later, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad