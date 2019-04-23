TV Roundup: ‘Pose’ Season 2 Premiere Date Pushed Back on FX

In today’s roundup, “Pose” gets a new Season 2 premiere date and Sara Gilbert is set to play a recurring role on Season 3 of Netflix’s “Atypical.”

FIRST LOOK

The TV Academy has unveiled the key art for the 71st Emmy Awards. The new design, which will be used across platforms including the Emmy’s website, advertisements and collateral images, is titled “Light Fountain” and displays the Emmy statuette atop streaks of light, backdropped by more rays of purple and orange lights. The 71st Emmy Awards will air live in L.A on Sept. 22.

DATES

Netflix announced that its original series “What/If” will premiere on the streaming site on May 24. The Neo-noir thriller — which stars Renee Zellweger (“Cold Mountain, Jerry Maguire”), Jane Levy (“Castle Rock, Suburgatory”), Blake Jenner (“American Animals, Glee”) and Samantha Ware (“Glee”) — follows a mysterious female protagonist as she offers two wealthy newlyweds in San Francisco a lucrative but suspicious offer. The 10-episode first season is executive produced by Page Fright’s Mike Kelley and Melissa Loy alongside production by Atlas Entertainment’s Alex Gartner and Charles Roven, and Compari Entertainment’s Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke.

Season 4 of “The Detour” will return to TBS on June 18. Created, written, and executive produced by Jason Jones and Samantha Bee, the absurdist comedy follows the Parker family as they deal with each other’s antics on a string of family vacations they take across the U.S. Starring Jones alongside Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich, Liam Carroll, Season 4 sees the Parkers on a global search — from New York City to Paraguay — to find their rebellious runaway daughter Delilah.

FX has announced that the premiere date for Season 2 of “Pose” has been moved to Tuesday, June 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show was originally scheduled to return on Sunday, June 9 at 9 pm. The 10-episode second season, helmed by Ryan Murphy, is set in New York City’s underground ball culture in the 1990s and stars Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, Mj Rodriguez, among many more.

CASTING

Sara Gilbert, best known for her role on “The Conners,” is set to play a recurring role on Season 3 of Netflix’s original series “Atypical.” The series, written and executive produced by Robia Rashid (“How I Met Your Mother, Will & Grace”), follows 18 year-old Sam who’s on the autism spectrum and struggles to live a normal high school life. As the new season sees Sam begin college, Gilbert will play Professor Judd, an irritable yet compassionate Ethics university professor.

GREENLIGHTS

WE tv has announced the June premiere of its new spin-off series “Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup.” The docu-series will follow five of the most popular couples from the original series as they adjust to their relationships after release from prison. Produced by Sharp Entertainment, the spin-off will see the show’s favorite characters transition to their new lives as they buy homes and raise kids.