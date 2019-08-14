‘Pose,’ ‘One Day at a Time’ Among 2019 Imagen Award Winners

FX’s “Pose” and CBS’s “Magnum P.I” tied for Best Television Drama at this year’s 2019 Imagen Awards, which recognizes the positive portrayals of Latinos in media.

The ceremony took place Saturday night at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., where over 500 attendees showed up to support Hollywood’s Latinx community. MJ Rodriguez, Kenny Ortega, Lisa Videl, Ser Anzoategui, and Danny Pino were among the celebrities in attendance.

“Pose,” the FX drama that portrays the LGBTQ and gender non-conforming ballroom culture of 1980s New York City, was also recognized in the best actress category with Rodriguez taking home the award for her portrayal of house-mom Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista.

Netflix’s “One Day at a Time” which was cancelled by the streamer before getting picked up by PopTV, was also given significant recognition throughout the night. In addition to winning Best Primetime Comedy Program, the show also earned Rita Morena, who plays the family matriarch, an award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series.

Other winners throughout the night include Anthony Ramos (“Monsters and Men”), Anthony Gonzalez (“Icebox”), and Isabela Moner (“Instant Family”). Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Feature Film

“Monsters and Men”

Best Director

Reinaldo Marcus Green, “Monsters and Men”

Best Actor (Feature Film)

Anthony Ramos, “Monsters and Men”

Best Actress (Feature Film)

Isabela Moner, “Instant Family”

Best Primetime Program – Drama (TIE)

“Magnum P.I.” and “Pose”

Best Primetime Program – Comedy

“One Day at a Time”

Best Primetime Program – Specials, Movies & Limited Series

“Icebox”

Best Actor – Television

Jon Seda, “Chicago P.D.”

Best Actress – Television

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Supporting Actor – Television

Wilmer Valderrama, “NCIS”

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time”

Best Young Actor – Television

Anthony Gonzalez, “Icebox”

Best Variety or Reality Show

“Hip-Hop Houdini”

Best Children’s Programming

“The Loud House”

Best Documentary – Great Performances

“John Leguizamo’s Road to Broadway”

Best Informational Program

“Breaking Big”

Best Short-Form Non-Fiction Program – SC Featured

“A Dreamer’s Path”

Best On-Air Advertising

“Sexism”