‘Pose’ Star Angelica Ross Joins ‘American Horror Story: 1984’

Angelica Ross is adding another Ryan Murphy series to her resume.

Ross, who has played Candy Abundance Ferocity on the first two seasons of the critically-acclaimed “Pose,” is joining the upcoming season of “American Story.” Murphy made the announcement via Instagram on Wednesday, less than a day after the most recent episode of “Pose” portrayed the violence faced by trans women of color in which (SPOILER ALERT) Candy is murdered.

“I must applaud @angelicaross for her tour de force of a performance as Candy Abundance Ferocity,” Murphy wrote. “It has been a gift to watch her blossom as a true star and undeniable talent. Though she will always be our Candy, and our show suffers this incredible loss, I am elated that the world will get much more Angelica. She is joining the American Horror Story family in another unforgettable role. Congrats Angelica for making history, leaping from #PoseFX to #AHS1984. Welcome to the #AHS family!”

The ninth season of “American Horror Story” is subtitled “1984.” As is customary with the series at this point, little is known about the plot of the season. Murphy had previously released a teaser video that was reminiscent of 1980s slasher movies. Variety exclusively reported earlier this week that series mainstay Sarah Paulson will not be appearing in a major role this season, but it is possible she could appear in a smaller role or cameo. Emma Roberts and Gus Kenworthy will also star alongside Ross.

“American Horror Story: 1984” will premiere on Sept. 18 on FX.