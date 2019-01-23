×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pol-ka at 25: New TV Business, New Models

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All

In 2010, Pol-ka Producciones produced two long-format series concurrently every half year, airing in primetime on Argentine broadcast network El Trece, blocking out two hours, and running on average to over 120 episodes.

For 2019, as it turns 25, it will be producing two not four long-format series, including banner title “Argentina, Land of Passion and Revenge” –  7 series and 15 short content formats.

That is just one indication of how the ground have shifted  under Pol-ka’s feet, as of the TV industry’s at large, obliging it to adopt new business models.

“Our core business just five to ten years ago was two prime time long running series for El Trece. But that dropped to one in 2015, at least 120 hours of production less,” says Pol-ka Manuel Martí, head of development and international business.

To a certain extent that may have been a blessing in disguise, requiring Pol-ka to diversify its business model and work ever more with pan-regional pay TV operators, Turner, Disney and then Fox.

That in turn meant learning new production methods. “With a long format, you can tweak and fine-tune throughout the whole process, which usually takes 8-12 months. With a short-format – 13, 10, 8 episodes – that simply isn’t possible,” Martí says.

Related

That wasn’t the only change at Pol-ka.

“Production values, in terms of what you see on the screen, had to upgrade,” Marti recalls. “We were watching all the new Netflix series at that time and their production value was way higher.”

Pol-ka signed a 10-year deal with Turner, El Trece and Argentine pay/OTT operator Cablevision for two series and 120 hours a year.

“A long term deal is highly attractive. It gives us predictable recurrent funding. The business model is great for us,” Martí enthuses.

But it also means divvying up release windows.

In 2018, Pol-ka merged its international and digital and short content department. “Given most content is being consumed on cell phones, we thought we should reach them with content,” Martí says. “Currently, the only model is branded content.  But we think there’ll be other revenues streams in the future.”

Also, IP lifecycles can now much shorter. In the past, Pol-ka licensed a first TV window to a network, then might syndicate to pan-regional TV networks. Now, working with platforms, it needs to deficit finance against future pay TV revenues.

“The perception is that it’s much more expensive to shoot a series now but what has changed is the business model and not the production costs per se,” Martí says.

If a show clicks on an OTT operator, it will buy the IP in order to produce a second season, spin offs or prequels and so on. So the lifecycle again is about one year. “In the past, if the show was good, you could have five-to-eight years of good sales.”

There are more challenges for the future. One is what to do with Pol-ka’s 6,000 hours of catalogue, which once had large re-formatting potential abroad. Now viewers are increasingly watching the original, not remakes.

The largest challenge, however, may be to evolve yet further, which demands a leap in mindset.

“At first, we made shows for our country, Argentina, then for the world from our country,” says Martí. “The next step is to shoot shows outside our country, in Colombia, Mexico, Spain like a studio that has the knowhow, besides the muscle. We have to think internationally, finding the right content, wherever it is.”

That’s a sign of the times. “You find more stories about things happening between Mexico and France, or Spain and Argentina. At the same time, there’s a huge interest from the platforms and the networks in Europe for content that feels new and fresh,” says Martí.

He adds: “We’re finding companies from France, Germany or Sweden, that are interested in content about events in Mexico or Chile.”

Opportunities in the new TV landscape are far-reaching. Developing new business models, Pol-ka aims to explore them.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

More TV

  • Pol-ka’s New Business Models For Pay

    Pol-ka at 25: New TV Business, New Models

    In 2010, Pol-ka Producciones produced two long-format series concurrently every half year, airing in primetime on Argentine broadcast network El Trece, blocking out two hours, and running on average to over 120 episodes. For 2019, as it turns 25, it will be producing two not four long-format series, including banner title “Argentina, Land of Passion [...]

  • Netflix Launches ‘Justice,’ Its First Series

    Netflix Launches ‘Justice,’ Its First Series From the UAE

    There’s “Justice” for Netflix. The streamer has bought the landmark legal drama from the United Arab Emirates and launched it around the world this week. It is the first Emirati series to run on the SVOD platform. The show, from Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Beelink Productions, originally bowed on pay-TV platform OSN in the [...]

  • Pol-ka Drops Trailer for ‘Argentina, Land

    Pol-ka’s ’Argentina, Land of Passion and Revenge’ Gets Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    MIAMI — Pol-ka Producciones has just dropped a trailer of “Argentina, Tierra de Amor y Passion,” a historical long-format series for Artear’s El Trece which marks one of the biggest bets of any Latin American primetime broadcaster in 2019. A trailer suggests why and also for the first time exactly what ghastly act of treachery [...]

  • Kew Media Sells Beatles, Pendergrass, Hip-Hop

    NATPE: Kew Media Sells Beatles, Pendergrass, and Hip-Hop Shows into Latin America

    Kew Media Distribution has sold over 100 hours of programming to buyers in Latin America it announced at the ongoing NATPE programming market in Miami. Pay-TV platform operator DirecTV has bought a package from Kew that includes feature documentaries “Active Measures,” about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, and “Divide and Conquer: The Story [...]

  • Brian Roberts Olympics NBC Comcast

    Comcast Sees Q4 Profit Decline Even As Cable, NBCU Revenues Rise

    Comcast Corp. said fourth-quarter profit declined owing to comparisons with a year-earlier period that enjoyed a sizable tax benefit, even as revenue at both its main operating divisions increased. The Philadelphia-owned of Comcast cable operations and the NBCUniversal entertainment conglomerate said net income in the fourth quarter came to $2.51 billion, or 55 cents a share, [...]

  • 'Arrow' Star David Nykl Joins HBO

    'Arrow' Star David Nykl Joins HBO Europe's Spy Drama 'The Sleepers' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Arrow” actor David Nykl will star in “The Sleepers,” HBO Europe’s Czech spy drama, which has just gone into production. Nykl, who plays Anatoly Knyazev in The CW superhero series, will be joined by Hattie Morahan (“Beauty and the Beast”) in the HBO show. Tatiana Pauhofová, who was in HBO Europe’s Agnieszka Holland series “Burning [...]

  • ITV Studios Strikes International Deals for

    ITV Studios Strikes International Deals for Barcroft Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

    Discovery and Seven Network are among the international buyers for Barcroft Media series after ITV Studios’s sales arm brokered a raft of deals for the shows. Barcroft runs a suite of YouTube and digital channels and has short and mid-form content on platforms including Facebook Watch. It has had success repurposing these shorter shows into [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad